Royal melodies take centre stage for Sala Sudasiri Sobha concert

Nat Studio is paying homage to the Thai monarchy through music during "Royal Tribute", which will take place at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Saturday, at 7pm.

The concert will be performed by Pana Yontararak, the eldest son of Thailand's legendary pianist and composer Nat Yontararak, also founder of Nat Studio which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

The centrepiece of the programme is the monumental Glory To Our Great Kings, Thailand's first piano sonata composed by Nat, based on royal melodies across several reigns. With over 100 performances in 16 countries and a landmark recording with Marco Polo label, it remains one of the most widely celebrated Thai compositions internationally.

Additional highlights include solo arrangements of royal compositions by King Rama IX, such as Still On My Mind and Love At Sundown, along with Rose Of Love, an original piece dedicated to HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, in celebration of Mother's Day.

A distinguished pianist in his own right, Pana began his journey with a first prize at the 6th Nat Studio Piano Competition and went on to compete as one of only 12 contestants in the Grieg International Piano Competition in Oslo, Norway. He later earned top prizes at prestigious competitions in France and Italy and was honoured with the Luigi Castellini Award as the most outstanding graduate from the Francesco Morlacchi Conservatory in Perugia.

Pana studied at the École Normale de Musique de Paris under the Albert Roussel Scholarship, with additional support from Charoen and Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi. After further training in Italy, he became the first Thai pianist to graduate with top honours from a state conservatory in Italy.

Now pursuing his doctoral degree in piano performance at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University, Pana presents this concert as part of his thesis, a tribute not only to his father's legacy but to Thailand's musical heritage.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,500 baht and all proceeds after expenses will benefit Ruthaitip Christian School to provide sustainable educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.