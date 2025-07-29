Art event at riverside hotel

Art event organiser Mango Art Festival will host the “Urban Collectibles 2025" at The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit, transforming the new riverside hotel on Phra Arthit Road into an expansive art space from Aug 1-3.

The art takeover starts from the first floor, where visitors can find various booths at the outdoor craft zone. Rooms No. 201-205 and No. 301-320 will be turned into mini galleries where artworks will be on display on beds and other furniture. DJs Aaron, Tawan, MayT will deliver groovy tunes throughout the event.

This art-in-hotel event gathers an eclectic mix of original artworks, prints, artist collectables and limited-edition art toys from 100 local and international artists, as well as art collectors.

Entrance is free on Aug 1 from 5-9pm and from noon-9pm on Aug 2-3. There's a complimentary shuttle service from Sanam Luang parking area. By Chao Phraya Express Boat, get off at the Phra Arthit pier.