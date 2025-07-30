New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 30-Aug 5

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Chief Of War

Premieres on Aug 1

Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i at the turn of the 18th century.

Stillwater: Season 4

Premieres on Aug 1

Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbour: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves and each other.

HBO/HBO MAX

Toons Looniversity: Season 2

Premieres on July 31

Babs, Buster and friends enrol at Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning.

Final Destination Bloodlines

Premieres on Aug 1

Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family.

Dog Man

Premieres on Aug 2

A 2025 American animated superhero comedy film based on Dav Pilkey's children's graphic novel series of the same name.

FOOD NETWORK

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing: Season 2

Premieres on Aug 4

Chefs often describe their jobs as being 24/7; now, Michael Symon and Esther Choi put that to the test as 24 chefs face 24 challenges in 24 nonstop hours; the chefs take on eight shifts, each testing a different skill, for a chance to win US$50,000.

NETFLIX

Glass Heart

Premieres on July 31

An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

The Black Death

Premieres on July 31

During the great war between Ayutthaya and Hongsawadee, the great ‘plague’ is reported all over town. However, disaster strikes when the corpses of those who died from the plague come back to life. They rise up to bite and tear at the flesh and blood of everyone, turning them into creatures like themselves.

The Stone

Premieres on Aug 1

After discovering his ailing father's legendary amulet, a man is thrust into a dangerous world of criminals and collectors desperate to claim it.

My Oxford Year

Premieres on Aug 1

An ambitious American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life.

Call Me By Your Name

Premieres on Aug 1

In the summer of 1983, 17-year-old Elio forms a life-changing bond with his father's charismatic research assistant Oliver in the Italian countryside.

Beyond The Bar

Premieres on Aug 2

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

Burn After Reading

Premieres on Aug 4

When a pair of clueless gym employees stumble on secret CIA documents, their clumsy attempts at blackmail land them in a dangerous world of trouble.

Dan In Real Life

Premieres on Aug 5

Single father Dan becomes smitten with a woman he meets at a bookstore. But things get complicated when she turns out to be dating his brother.