New movies out this week: July 31-Aug 6

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Who’s in it?

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders and Jonah Hauer-King.

What’s it about?

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer...and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Why watch it?

On Dec 13, 2024 Jennifer Love Hewitt officially announced she would be returning as Julie James in the new sequel.

The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer.

Who’s in it?

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand and Paul Walter Hauser.

What’s it about?

Only one man has the particular set of skills - to lead Police Squad and save the world.

Why watch it?

Development commenced in 2009 for a project initially slated as a direct-to-TV release featuring Leslie Nielsen. Titled "The Naked Gun 4: Rhythm Of Evil', the concept unfolded as a passing-the-torch narrative, with Frank Drebin mentoring a younger police officer.

Jeonjijeok Dokja Sijeom (Omniscent Reader: The Prophecy)

Directed by Byung-woo Kim.

Who’s in it?

Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Jisoo.

What’s it about?

Dokja was an average office worker whose sole interest was reading his favourite web novel 'Three Ways To Survive The Apocalypse”. But when the novel suddenly becomes reality, he is the only person who knows how the world will end. Armed with this realisation, Dokja uses his understanding to change the course of the story and the world as he knows it.

Why watch it?

Based on the web novel Omniscient Reader.

Shiranai Kanojo (My Beloved Stranger)

Directed by Takahiro Miki.

Who’s in it?

Jun Fubuki, Kenta Kiritani and Wan Marui.

What’s it about?

Riku Kanbayashi and Minami Maezono fell in love with each other in college and got married. Later, Riku became a best-selling novelist thanks to Minami's support, however, Minami's dream of becoming a singer remained unfulfilled. One day, their relationship hits the breaking point after a thoughtless remark from Riku, leading to a huge fight. The next morning, Riku wakes up to find Minami gone. As he goes to his publisher, he realises that the famous author he thought he was has been reduced to a mere editor at a literary magazine. Meanwhile, the city is buzzing with the presence of a talented singer-songwriter named Minami Maezono, someone Riku has never even met before.

Why watch it?

Soundtrack I still is performed by Milet.

Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Who’s in it?

Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn and Kubbra Sait.

What’s it about?

After years away, Jassi travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, but gets entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. Now he must save hostages and his marriage while navigating cultural chaos.

Why watch it?

Final film of Mukul Dev who passed away on May 24.