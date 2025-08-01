Happy's back

Happy Gilmore is back 29 years after the original movie helped make Adam Sandler a comedy superstar. Whether you're a fan of the 1996 film or not, there's no denying how important Happy Gilmore was to pop culture at the time and how it cemented itself as a cult sports comedy beloved by multiple generations.

So when the news broke that Sandler would be reviving the character for Netflix, I was immediately torn between curiosity and concern. Comedy sequels, especially those released decades later, are rarely successful. More often than not, they lean too heavily on nostalgia, recycle old jokes and lack the spark that made the original a hit.

There was definitely a worst-case scenario here: a tired lead actor phoning it in, a script overloaded with lazy callbacks and a parade of random cameos distracting from the plot. That would have been an insult to the original movie and its fans.

Thankfully, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn't fall into that nightmare category. That's not to say it's a comedy classic in its own right -- far from it -- but I was pleasantly surprised to find it had just enough charm and sincerity to keep me watching. While it's nowhere close to topping the original, it's also not the embarrassment it could've been.

Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore, now a man in his late 50s whose professional golf career is long behind him. Once the king of the long drive, Happy has endured personal tragedy and financial trouble.

After the loss of a loved one, he's now broke and living modestly with his four children. His once-glorious lifestyle has been reduced to a suburban shuffle, with eccentric pro golfer John Daly amusingly crashing in his garage.

The central emotional hook of the story revolves around Happy's desire to support his daughter's dreams.

The Gilmore family.

When he learns that she's been accepted to a ballet school in Paris, but can't afford the tuition, Happy decides -- against all odds -- to revive his golf career. Naturally, this leads to a fish-out-of-water narrative as he tries to relearn the sport that made him famous, only this time older, rustier and more emotionally fragile. It's a familiar setup -- the "one last shot" storyline -- but it works reasonably well in the first half of the film.

However, things take a wild turn midway through. The second half introduces a fictional new golf league called Maxi -- a loud, over-the-top, pro-wrestling-style version of professional golf. Think bright costumes, pyrotechnics and trash talk. Maxi is positioned as a threat to the dignity and tradition of the sport and it's up to Happy to defend golf's legacy.

He joins forces with real-life pros like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in a bid to stop the cartoonish chaos from taking over the game. This new twist gives the film a surreal energy but also pulls it further into gimmicky territory.

Being a decades-later sequel, Happy Gilmore 2 features several returning characters. Julie Bowen's Virginia is back, though disappointingly underused considering how crucial she was in the first film. Christopher McDonald makes a triumphant return as Shooter McGavin, Happy's long-time rival. McDonald completely commits to the role and gives arguably the best comedic performance in the movie -- delightfully unhinged and every bit the egomaniac fans remember.

Ben Stiller also returns as Hal L., the cruel nursing home orderly from the first film. But this time around, his character doesn't land quite as well. He doesn't feel like the same person -- his motivations are unclear and his presence feels more like a wink to the audience than an integral part of the story. While some of the returning characters still have their spark, others come off as forced or underdeveloped.

The film is absolutely stuffed with cameos. Some are amusing, like real golfers (Keegan Bradley, Fred Couples, Nick Faldo), musicians (Post Malone, Eminem) who pop up in random places, but many feel unnecessary. Travis Kelce as a waiter? YouTubers and podcasters playing themselves?

These moments add to the film's bloated runtime and sometimes detract from the emotional core. That said, I did find it touching how the film includes tributes to several original cast members who've passed away. These scenes are handled with genuine affection and Sandler's sentimental side shines through.

Clocking in at nearly two hours, the film definitely runs about 15–20 minutes too long. A tighter edit might have helped focus the narrative and trim down the overwhelming number of callbacks and cameo appearances. There are more than a few moments where it feels like Happy Gilmore 2 could have been subtitled "Nostalgia Bait: The Movie". If you're not already attached to the original film, much of this sequel might fall flat for you.

The movie starts slow and includes an awkward sequence where Happy plays with a trio of amateur golfers (including a strange cameo by Margaret Qualley) that didn't really work for me. But to the film's credit, it picks up after that.

In terms of comedy, the film is uneven. There are a few genuine giggle moments and I did smile at some of the more absurd scenes. But overall, the humour feels inconsistent. The writing leans on tired jokes -- some of which are outdated -- and the punchlines often fall short. That's the film's biggest weakness. For a comedy, the jokes should be the strongest part. Here, they're hit or miss (mostly miss).

Still, I can't say I regret watching it. It has just enough heart, a few strong performances and a sense of fun that prevents it from being a total misfire. I just don't think I'll revisit it the way I still occasionally do with the original.

In the end, Happy Gilmore 2 is a serviceable sequel that hits some decent shots but never quite finds its groove. If the script had been more focused, the runtime shorter and the humour sharper, this could have been a much more triumphant return. Instead, it's a mildly entertaining follow-up that survives on charm and nostalgia, but won't win any majors.