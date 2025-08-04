Queer Film Festival calls on Southeast Asian auteurs

The second edition of the 29 Queer Film Festival is now accepting submissions until Aug 15.

Supported by Visit 29 Palms, the 29 Queer Film Festival invites storytellers to submit shorts, features and music videos that explore gender diversity. Submissions are open until Aug 15, with results announced on Aug 19. The upcoming three-day festival is expected to take place at Theatre 29, a non-profit community theatre in Twentynine Palms, California, from Sept 19-21.

Winners will receive the Coyote Courage Award, the Best Short and Best Feature, and Audience Award for Best Short and Best Feature.

Filmmakers from Southeast Asia are encouraged to take part in the event. According to Baturu Cultural Festival, a standout film will be chosen to represent the region on this international platform and it will fully sponsor a trip to the US for this year's festival.

The 29 Queer Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing the talent of queer filmmakers from around the world. Returning for a second year, the festival aims to promote conversation and representation of gender diversity through the art of cinema. It displays not only phenomenal films but also the natural beauty of this desert town.

The two founders of 29 Queer Film Festival are Graham Kolbeins and Jonathan Andre Culliton. Kolbeins is a Canadian queer filmmaker, writer and designer. They are the director of the feature documentary Queer Japan, a kaleidoscopic portrait of sexuality and gender identity in contemporary Japan. Their short films include The House Of Gay Art and PAISA, with co-director Dorian Wood. In 2016, the Japan-US Friendship Council nominated them for the Creative Artists Exchange Fellowship.

Culliton is a trans filmmaker. His works include Bombshell and Spookable. Willa Justice: Drag Queen Private Eye, starring Lady Chilane and Scott Turner Schofield, was awarded a Filmmaker Fund Grant from Out on Film.