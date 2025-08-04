Farewell weekend to Louise Bourgeois’s spider sculpture

Khao Yai Art Forest will host “Farewell To Maman”, a special weekend celebrating the final days of Louise Bourgeois’s world-renowned sculpture in Thailand.

Since it arrived at Khao Yai Art Forest in February, Maman, the monumental spider by French-American artist Louise Bourgeois, has ensnared visitors from far and wide (pun intended). Conceived for Tate Modern in 1999, the artwork is one of seven editions in the world and made its first Southeast Asian debut in 25 years at Khao Yai Art Forest. Other editions are housed the Tate Modern (UK), Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (Spain), Mori Art Museum (Japan) and the National Gallery of Canada.

(Photos: Andrea Rossetti)

A symbol of nurture and protection, Maman (French for mother) evokes the tender strength of motherhood — like a spider mum patiently weaves a web for her young. The symbolism gets even more pronounced as the installation is nestled within Khao Yai’s mountainous landscape and lush vegetation.

The two-day adieu event features immersive art, communal workshops, and performances set against the serene embrace of Khao Yai. Besides the last chance of taking snapshots with the spider sculpture before its return to New York City's Easton Foundation, the other highlights are:

Wander through the forest trails and explore internationally acclaimed installations, including Fujiko Nakaya’s Khao Yai Fog Forest and Elmgreen & Dragset’s K-Bar.

Melancholy of Mandodari is an extraordinary khon performance by Jitti Chompee and the masters from the Fine Arts Department. Staged in a forest, it blends classical Thai mask dance with contemporary choreography to tell the poignant tale of Mandodari from the Ramayana.

Discover the delicate art of eco-printing with natural materials in a hands-on session. Participants will create unique botanical prints, exploring the vibrant hues and intricate patterns of Khao Yai’s flora.

On Aug 16, Temp._in_set guides audiences through immersive ambient soundscapes. On Aug 17, Plern Vern ignites the forest with electrifying rhythms, blending traditional Isan folk beats with contemporary music.

Embrace meditative creativity by arranging floral mandalas, a symbolic farewell to Maman and a gesture of respect to the Earth. Try community-sourced dishes and desserts, each is inspired by the culinary heritage of Khao Yai.

You're gonna snap pictures with the spider anyway, so you may as well make it count for a chance to win prizes. Just capture Maman from your favourite angle and post the photo on Instagram with the hashtag #farewelltomaman to join the “Farewell to Maman” photo contest. The submission deadline is Aug 17. The winner will receive B20,000 while 10 runners-up get B5,000 each. Two honourable mentions each get two tickets to Khao Yai Art Forest with lunch or dinner included. Get your tickets to "Farewell To Maman" at Ticketmelon.