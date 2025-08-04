Fan dies after fall at packed Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium

LONDON - A man in his 40s has tragically died after falling from a height during a sold-out Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the stadium at 10.19pm local time following reports of a serious fall. Emergency services responded swiftly, but despite the efforts of paramedics and first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the man fell from an upper tier of the stadium just minutes after the concert had ended, around 10.15pm. At the time, the venue was still crowded with tens of thousands of attendees. Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or individuals who may have captured the incident on video—either knowingly or unknowingly—to come forward to assist in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the police stated: "The man sustained injuries consistent with a fall from a height. Enquiries are ongoing, and we urge anyone with footage or information to contact us as we work to determine the full circumstances." Both Oasis and Wembley Stadium issued a message of condolences.

The concert was part of Oasis Live ’25, a landmark reunion tour marking nearly 16 years since Noel and Liam Gallagher last performed together. Saturday’s performance was one of seven back-to-back sold-out shows at Wembley, each drawing a crowd of 90,000 fans.

Despite the incident, the band’s scheduled performances are set to continue, including shows in Edinburgh on Aug 8, 9, and 12, followed by dates across Ireland, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Oasis is due to return to Wembley for two more shows on Sept 27 and 28.