Taiwanese art glows at River City

Eight artists from Taiwan will share their radiant voices through art during "You Glow, We Grow: A Select Group Show", which will kick off on Saturday and run until Aug 27, at RCB Galleria 4, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24.

Curated by Glowing Star, this is a vibrant exhibition of creativity and growth that draws inspiration from the symbol of the star -- seemingly small, yet powerful enough to shine across vast distances.

Like stars, the eight artists -- Ak Soulmuch, Banana Virus, City Pig, Lily Shu, Tenten, Unicorn Mani, Wenjuju and Willstudio -- may begin as singular points of light, but when they come together, they create a brilliant constellation that captures our gaze and reminds us of our shared connection to something greater.

Prepare to see playful artworks in different mediums by Ak Soulmuch, the signature Loic cube bear by Banana Virus and quirky fun characters, namely Akka, a chill capybara, by City Pig who tells cute yet a bit sarcastic stories that reflect on life, humanity and the absurdity of our modern world.

Then, enter the imaginative world of Lily Shu whose illustrations and handmade 3D works are both healing and highly recognisable and enjoy custom paintings and figures by Tenten, a rising talent in the toy design scene. Meanwhile, Unicorn Mani transforms everyday moments into dreamlike landscapes through adorable paintings and 3D art, while Wenjuju captures fleeting moments of light and colour in her illustrations, bringing them to life through her signature character Nyan Bae, a chubby cat wearing only briefs.

Another highlight is Merodi, a character that embodies playful innocence with an undercurrent of longing for attention by Willstudio, who has recently partnered with Popmart to further expand Merodi's presence.