Walking in parallel worlds

After release from prison, many former inmates face negative public perception. As a result, it is difficult for them to start over. Even if they want to leave their prison life behind, they find that after becoming free, their minds are held captive by shadows of the past.

Hence, the Research Institute for Creative Economy of Bangkok University teamed up with MunMun Art Destination (MMAD) at Seacon Square Srinakarin to organise the exhibition "Luean-Jam" ("Forget–Remember"). The exhibition aims to reflect the values of human beings by presenting the daily lives of two groups of people living in parallel worlds -- one living outside prison and the other living behind bars.

Naris Wuthisakont, special event manager with Seacon Development, explained that he had an interest in creating an exhibition related to prisons. Naris met Rittirong Chutapruttikorn, a former dean of the School of Architecture, Bangkok University who works with the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ), and created Tang Ton Dee (Restart Academy) to prepare former inmates for re-entry into society. Naris learned that most former inmates encounter difficulties after they are released back into society because they are labelled as ex-convicts.

"This exhibition does not aim to sympathise with former inmates or to change people's negative perception towards them to be positive. The exhibition aims to reflect on the values of human beings. There are various reasons why people are put behind bars. After they have already gone through punishment, how should society treat them? The exhibition presents basic human needs -- consumption, waste elimination, sexual activity and sleep," explained Naris.

The exhibition is divided into seven zones: Transitional Entry, Bedroom, Dining Room, Bathroom, Fantasy, Single Cell and Rest Of The World.

Naris Wuthisakont, left, and Intira Hongron.

Exhibition project manager Intira Hongron is a third-year student at the Department of Architecture, School of Architecture, Bangkok University. Intira explained that the first zone, Transitional Entry, is an entrance to two parallel worlds. Visitors can choose if they want to walk through a security scanning door similar to doors in a prison or walk through an entrance to a house.

Going through the scanning door is a transition to a big life change. Inmates have to leave their personal belongings and change into clothes specified by the prison. Meanwhile, the other side of the display presents a normal life with a comfortable living room, allowing visitors to feel the difference between life with and without freedom.

"This zone highlights that inmates have to change their clothes and shoes when inside. Everyone has to wear flip-flops until the day they are released. Therefore, inmates usually mark their flip-flops to identify theirs from others," Intira said.

Intira revealed that she has never visited a prison. She gained information about prison from research and photos. Naris said the exhibition does not present all details of life in prison, it uses the concept of a prison to symbolise how people are mentally trapped although physically free.

Bedroom, the exhibition's second zone.

"When I visited a prison and spoke with aspiring painters, I noticed they did not want to paint anything related to jail. They create paintings of their parents or landscapes, but not of their surrounding environment. The songs that they perform and the mottos hanging on the walls in the prison emphasise they committed wrongdoing and they have to accept the punishment," explained Naris.

The second zone, Bedroom, displays sets of three pieces of fabric on a 1.5m bed. Intira explained that inmates receive three fabrics similar to the display and they can use the fabrics as they like such as for wrapping themselves while taking a bath or for using as a blanket or a pillow.

The third zone, Dining Room, showcases that during meals in prison, inmates have to sit at a long table and eat from a stainless-steel tray. Meanwhile, people outside prison can dine anywhere, such as as in a cute cafe. Spoons are important eating utensils and each inmate receives only one spoon.

The fourth zone, Bathroom, demonstrates that there is no privacy for inmates. When an inmate goes to the toilet, there are low divides for privacy. Additionally, CCTVs are installed for 24/7 surveillance.

"According to research, inmates are allowed only 10 bowls of water for bathing. I guess this is to save water and time. Moreover, as they receive only one spoon for eating, it raises the question that if their spoon drops in the toilet, will they pick it up?" said Intira.

The fifth zone, Fantasy, was inspired by the Netflix movie 4 Kings 2. As the inmates' every move is watched, there is no privacy. Like in 4 Kings 2, the space behind the clothesline in prison is a secret area for inmates to fulfil their sexual needs.

Every inmate has to wear flip-flops.

The sixth zone, Single Cell, is an isolated area for inmates with mental health issues to be locked up for their own safety, and others. The exhibition cell was replicated in the actual size of the room, 1.9m x 2.8m.

The final zone, Rest Of The World, was replicated to look like a convenience store which the general public are familiar with. The mock-up displays two shelves on opposite sides. The shelf for inmates displays limited product options. Even a simple product like instant noodles will not feature many brands to choose from. However, the shelf for non-inmates has many brands.

"Also on display is a vaginal dilator which transgender women have to insert into their vaginal canal to prevent closing up. However, this tool is prohibited in prison. Therefore, we displayed a perfume bottle opposite the vaginal dilator to symbolise their femininity," explained Intira.

When asked what kind of assistance former inmates need, Intira said they want career opportunities. Although there are training programmes to prepare them for jobs like cooking, massage, furniture-making and tele-sales, there are not enough positions available.

As an executive of Seacon Square, Naris said being a former inmate does not disqualify applicants from employment at the mall, but they must be qualified for the job.

Seacon Square also has a plan to develop the artistic skills of inmates. The project is being overseen by renowned artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and the inmates' works will be sold at Seacon Square this year.

Naris hopes that the exhibition will bring variety to the art scene.

"We want to showcase a variety of artwork at MMAD to prove that we truly have created an art space for all forms of creativity. Visitors may recognise our previous events such as Noah's Ark or The Great Wall, but we also want visitors to experience work that offers more depth from all aspects."