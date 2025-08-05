Calvin Harris to headline ‘Creamfields Asia 2025’

Creamfields will make its Thailand debut with "Creamfields Asia 2025" at Impact Exhibition Hall 5-10 on Dec 13-14. Mind you, a Creamfields-branded event was held in Pattaya in 2022, but this new Creamfields Asia is a total reboot with new organisers.

Creamfields is an EDM festival series that began in the UK in 1998, organised by club promoter Cream. It started out as a one-night event before growing into an EDM fest over the late August Bank Holiday weekend in the UK and eventually expanding into international editions from Abu Dhabi to Vietnam.

“Creamfields Asia 2025” will be (thankfully) an indoor EDM extravaganza co-hosted by Live Nation Tero, UTA Venture and Live Nation Electronic Asia. It will cover 33,000m² and promises hit-making DJs from across the globe. They bring out the big guns by announcing Calvin Harris as its first headliner.

The festival veteran, billion-stream-club member and new father has had many hits through his collabs with Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, as well as remixes. The full line-up will feature 50 artists across four stages.

Early bird tickets, general and VIP, will go on sale on Aug 8 from 10am to Aug 10 until 11.59pm via Thai Ticket Major's website.

Up and coming DJs from across Asia, who want to perform at “Creamfields Asia 2025” can submit their entries at form.typeform.com/to/bYilYedm. The deadline is 10.59pm (Thai time) on Aug 8.