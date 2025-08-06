Exhibition captures the mother-child bond

Art lovers are invited to explore the profound bond between mother and child during "Maeye", which is running at the Lobby Lounge of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Ratchadamri Road, until Aug 31.

Held in collaboration with Mozart Advisory, this is a deeply intimate and symbolically charged new exhibition in Thailand by Hom Nguyen, an internationally acclaimed French-Vietnamese artist who ventures into new aesthetic and emotional territory.

For the first time, he steps away from depicting entire faces to focus on a single, intimate and universal motif -- the gaze.

In this series, eyes are no longer just facial features. Filled with trust, tenderness and unspoken love, they are mirrors of the soul, carriers of intergenerational emotions and silent storytellers. Through these close-up visions, the artist composes a visual dialogue about care, loss, transmission and protection.

His reflection on motherhood and femininity finds natural resonance in Thailand where feminine energy is omnipresent -- in beliefs, rituals and everyday gestures. In a culture that honours motherhood, empathy and the spiritual power of women, his work takes on added depth and symbolic weight. For him, Thailand is not just an exhibition setting but a landscape of memory and identity.

Hom Nguyen is known for his monumental portraits made of frenetic lines, layered textures and expressive force. He navigates the border between figuration and abstraction to depict what lies beneath the surface, using charcoal, ink, oil and pastel.

His expressive strokes echo inner storms and his compositions challenge the viewer to look beyond aesthetics to truly feel. With works exhibited in institutions, art fairs and museums worldwide and featured in prominent private collections, he is today one of the most distinctive and humanistic voices in contemporary French art.

The exhibition will move to Anantara Chiang Mai from Sept 1-30.