Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeking Trump pardon: lawyer
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeking Trump pardon: lawyer

PUBLISHED : 6 Aug 2025 at 08:45

WRITER: AFP

US producer-musician Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of a major racketeering charge and two sex trafficking charges. (Photo: AFP)
WASHINGTON — Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is to be sentenced in October for his conviction on prostitution-related charges, is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.

"It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," Nicole Westmoreland told Cable News Network (CNN) in an interview.

Trump has indicated, however, that he is unlikely to grant a pardon to the 55-year-old Combs.

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy," Trump said in an interview on Friday with Newsmax. "I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile."

Asked if that meant he was not inclined to pardon Combs, Trump said: "I would say so, yeah."

A New York jury found Combs guilty last month of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges after a marathon trial in which he was accused of harrowing abuse.

Sentencing has been set for Oct 3.

