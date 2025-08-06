Shot-in-Thailand 'Alien: Earth' drops on Aug 13 with two episodes

After teasing (and scaring) us with several teasers, we finally get official updates on “Alien: Earth”, slated to be released in Thailand on Aug 13 via Disney+ Hotstar Thailand.

The new chapter of Alien, the legendary sci-fi horror franchise, will bring a battle for survival between mankind and the Xenomorphs on Earth. FX’s “Alien: Earth”, the first live-action series in the Alien universe, marks the arrival of the Xenomorphs on our planet for the first time, discounting its appearances in two offshoot Alien vs Predator films. “Alien: Earth” was created by Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Noah Hawley, with executive producers Ridley Scott (who started the franchise), David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger.

Alien: Earth is brought to life by FX Productions, the studio behind 2024’s multi-award-winning FX’s Shōgun. With all of its principal photography completed on location across Thailand, the series transforms futuristic buildings in Bangkok and natural vistas in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga into a 2120 Earth where humans, cyborgs, synthetics and hybrids fight for survival against terrifying alien threats.

Set two years before the events of the first Alien film, Alien: Earth takes place during the height of the “Corporate Era”, where Earth is ruled by five mega-corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. The game changes when Prodigy’s young founder and CEO Boy Kavalier pioneers a revolutionary breakthrough, creating “Hybrids”, artificial humanoids implanted with human consciousness. The first prototype is Wendy (portrayed by Sydney Chandler), as fans have already seen in the teasers.

Disaster strikes when the deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot, owned by Weyland-Yutani, crashes on Earth forcing Wendy and a tactical team of Hybrids into a mission that leads them face-to-face with unspeakable horrors, with the Xenomorph being the deadliest.

Led by Chandler, the series features an expansive international cast, including Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh (Wendy's mentor), Alex Lawther as Hermit (medic), Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier and Babou Ceesay as Morrow (cyborg). The series also features a line-up of Thai talents, including Maethi “Tayme” Thapthimthong (aka “The White Lotus”' Gai Tok), Prinya “Way” Intachai, Nut Devahastin na Ayudhya, Tanapol “Nong” Chaksrida and Sahajak Boonthanakit.

The highly anticipated series will debut with the first two episodes on Aug 13 at 7am on Disney+ Hotstar Thailand. A new episode from the eight-part first season will premiere on Wednesdays at the same time. Thai subtitles and Thai dubbing are available.