New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 6-12

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Platonic: Season 2

Picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things.

HBO/ HBO MAX

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Premieres on Aug 9

Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Buffalo Bills

Premieres on Aug 6

The annually-produced documentary series will give viewers an intimate look inside the Bills' summertime operations over the course of five episodes.

PRIME VIDEO

The Pickup

Premieres on Aug 6

In the action-comedy, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell and Travis, are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

NETFLIX

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1

Premieres on Aug 6

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

Halabala (Survival Cut)

Premieres on Aug 11

A police lieutenant must leave his pregnant wife alone while he hunts down a gang leader in a foreboding jungle, only for true evil to manifest at home.

Secret: A Hidden Score

Premieres on Aug 11

Returning to Japan after a painful experience abroad, an aspiring concert pianist meets a fellow student who helps him rediscover the joys of life.

Final Draft

Premieres on Aug 12

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?