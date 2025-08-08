SIGN IN Subscribe
Blue back in Bangkok in Nov
Blue back in Bangkok in Nov

The English boy band brings "Blue Live In Asia" to Samyan Mitrtown Hall

PUBLISHED : 8 Aug 2025 at 15:24

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

British boyband Blue has announced that their Asia tour, named "Blue Live In Asia", will take place in November with dates in Taipei, Shanghai, Bangkok and Singapore. 

Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan will perform in Bangkok at Samyan Mitrtown Hall on November 23. It'll be their return in 10 years since Blue Live In Bangkok in 2015. Fans can expect a setlist of the best hits from their six studio albums, befitting the band's 25th anniversary. 

Formed in London, Blue had their first and breakout hit in 2001 with their debut album All Rise, which spawned four hit singles on the UK Singles Chart. The sophomore release One Love peaked on the UK Albums Chart and spawned three more hit singles in the UK. Their third album Guilty also met with success, earning them four more hit singles. During their hiatus, which started after their third album, several compilation albums were released before they continued their journey with three more studio albums, with Heart & Soul being their latest and sixth studio album in 2022. 

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Thailand starting from Aug 19 at 10am until Aug 20 at 10am. Visit Priceless's website. Live Nation members can secure tickets during Live Nation presale on Aug 20 from 12pm to 10pm. Sign up for Live Nation membership for free at their website. General on-sale will begin on Aug 21 from 10am via Thai Ticket Major. Get ready to “all rise” for Blue.

TRENDING