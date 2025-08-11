New movies out this week: Aug 12-20

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Toey Thai Baan The Series (Nancy Boy)

Directed by Phedet Onlahung.

Who’s in it?

Thanatsaran Samthonglai, Suthin Khotatha and Sitthidet Bunmanee.

What’s it about?

A heartwarming and hilarious story of a group of close friends, the "Toey Tai Baan Gang”. Despite their different dreams, they all share the same goal: saving up money to travel to Japan. This dream seems out of reach when life in the countryside is plagued by obstacles and uncertainty. As they struggle to save money, their love, friendship and commitment are put to the test when an unexpected event triggers a turning point, forcing them to make their dreams come true before it's too late.

Why watch it?

To see if dreams ever come true.

Moon Le Panda

Directed by Gilles de Maistre.

Who’s in it?

Noé Liu Martane, Sylvia Chang and Ye Liu.

What’s it about?

Tian is 12 years old when he is sent to his grandmother's due to his poor school results. Far from the city, in the mysterious Chinese mountains, he secretly becomes friends with a panda he names Moon. This marks the beginning of an incredible adventure that is about to change his life and that of his family.

Why watch it?

“A poetic journey through China’s hidden heart”.

Premieres on Aug 14

War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Who’s in it?

N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

What’s it about?

Years ago, Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India’s greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows... India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him.

Why watch it?

Premieres a day before Indian Independence Day.

6Days

Directed by Karim Shaaban.

Who’s in it?

Malek Emad, Ahmed Malek and Ebram Saeed.

What’s it about?

High school sweethearts reunite years later, forcing them to confront the profound question: can their love withstand the test of time?

Why watch it?

A romantic Egyptian movie.

Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Who’s in it?

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

What’s it about?

Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.

Why watch it?

Aamir Khan and Rajnikanth team up after 30 years for the film. They earlier worked in “Athank Aur Athank” (1995).

Premieres on Aug 17

2025 Plave Asia Tour [Dash: Quantum Leap] In Seoul

Who’s in it?

Plave consists of five members: Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin.

What’s it about?

The tour will kick off on Aug 15-17 at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea.

Why watch it?

The first Asia tour by South Korean boy band, Plave.