Thailand named Asia’s most culturally rich nation

Thailand is ranked the country with the most culturally rich heritage in Asia and eighth in the world in the US News & World Report 2024 ratings, which evaluate 89 nations.

The annual assessment uses five key criteria: cultural accessibility, rich historical legacy, cuisine, cultural attractions and geographical appeal.

The rated top 10 culturally heritage-rich nations in Asia are: Thailand, India, Japan, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines.

Despite tourism revenue accounting for only 7% of GDP, Thailand remains one of the most visited countries globally, according to the report. Its allure lies in a unique blend of modern cities and ancient landmarks, a wealth of historical and natural sites, pristine beaches, ornate temples, world-renowned Thai massage and celebrated cuisine, the report said.

Government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanajun said the recognition reflects the strength of Thailand’s soft power in drawing international visitors to experience its history, traditions and cultural charm. She emphasised that this cultural wealth represents not only a source of national pride but also a significant economic opportunity.

She said the government is advancing a strategic soft power policy through the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) under the National Soft Power Development Committee. The approach focuses on three stages:

Upstream – Developing cultural skills among Thais through initiatives such as “One Family, One Soft Power” to upskill and reskill citizens, blending traditional knowledge with modern technology and creative innovation.

Midstream – Unlocking the potential of Thailand’s traditional and creative cultural industries by removing legal barriers, supporting 14 target industries and enhancing competitiveness on the global stage.

Downstream – Promoting Thai culture internationally through creative cultural diplomacy to strengthen global relationships, expand foreign markets and increase exports of Thai cultural products and services.

The government has pledged to continue preserving and promoting Thailand’s cultural and natural heritage, reinforcing its position as a world cultural leader while boosting both national pride and economic security.