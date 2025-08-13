Exhibition unearths Thailand's troubled past

Art viewers are invited to embark on a journey through the history and scars of truth that have shaped Thailand during past eras at "Toxic Remains: Parasites Of A Betrayed Dream", which is running at Gallery Ver until Sept 20.

In this exhibition, Thasnai Sethaseree excavates the emotional, political and psychological ruins left behind by authoritarian violence, failed ideologies and fractured memory to unearth what still festers beneath the surface -- contaminated dreams, systemic control and the parasitic persistence of power.

The highlight is a large collage composed of pixelated portraits of Thai prime ministers from the military, blurred and embedded into a background of a female body dissected into parts, symbolising sexuality erased and controlled under the patriarchal Cold War regime.

From history to the present, this decay spreads as a toxic legacy of militarism embedded in the body of the nation. These tensions echo through a documentary by Sorayut Aiemueayut, Turning The Bhumi: The Uprising Of Peasants In Northern Thailand, 1974-1976.

The film documents the uprising of landless farmers who, together with student activists, challenged entrenched feudal systems and state violence. Brutal crackdowns turned their dreams into betrayal, leaving behind a wounded silence.

The works in this show offer no resolution. Instead, they construct a space for critique and to unsettle and dismantle. Through meticulous layering of image, symbol and historical residue, the exhibition takes viewers into a landscape where the past is never stable and the future offers no return.

Based in Chiang Mai, Thasnai reflects recurrent themes in his practice, including issues of memory, migration and philosophical questioning of the nature of knowing. He's best known for his conceptual and relational works, which are usually ephemeral.

Gallery Ver is on Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 22 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 6pm.