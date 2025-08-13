New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 13-19

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Premieres on Aug 15

A musical special about the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and sceptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

HBO/ HBO MAX

Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super

Premieres on Aug 14

A CGI animated series in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise.

Happy Face

Premieres on Aug 19

The story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at the age of 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer.

FOOD NETWORK

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: Season 7

Premieres on Aug 14

Guy Fieri invites some of his friends, who happen to also be accomplished chefs, to his ranch to share stories and prepare tasty dishes.

HGTV

My Lottery Dream Home: Season 17

Premieres on Aug 14

The host, David Bromstad, helps people who have just won the lottery look for a new home that suits their exact tastes and budget.

TLC

Match Me Abroad: Season 2

Premieres on Aug 15

When finding a soulmate in the USA becomes difficult, eligible singles reach out to matchmakers, hoping to find a lover in a different country.

PRIME VIDEO

Butterfly

Premieres on Aug 13

A character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It's centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2

Premieres on Aug 13

In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

Betty La Fea – La Historia Continua: Season 2

Premieres on Aug 15

The 2024 sequel to the iconic Colombian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la Fea”. Set more than 20 years later, it follows Betty, now a successful professional and mother, as she secretly rekindles her relationship with Armando after their public divorce. Season 2 explores personal reinvention, family dynamics, and second chances, while staying true to the charm and heart of the original story that made Betty a global icon.

NETFLIX

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes Of Rage

Premieres on Aug 14

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

The Echoes Of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

Premieres on Aug 15

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Night Always Comes

Premieres on Aug 15

Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise US$25,000.

Miller's Girl

Premieres on Aug 18

A young woman and her writing teacher develop a flirtatious dynamic that comes to a head after a midterm assignment underscores their power imbalance.