Thai hand-painted 'Demon Slayer' poster goes viral

A hand-painted billboard advertising the hit Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' (2025) has gone viral on social media, sparking debate about traditional artwork and cultural preservation.

The large-scale poster, mounted on a roadside cinema structure in Thailand, features notably unconventional depictions of the beloved anime characters that have shocked fans online.

Poster sparks debate

The billboard, which displays characters from the hit manga and anime series with distinctly altered facial features and proportions, was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @DemonSlayerSc on Wednesday. The post quickly amassed over 6 million views and thousands of comments from users across the globe.

The artwork has polarised opinion, with many users expressing shock at the characters' altered appearance.

However, the billboard has also attracted staunch defenders who argue that hand-painted artwork deserves respect regardless of its divergence from the source material.

Supporters emphasise that in rural parts of Thailand, hand-painted posters are maintained to preserve a decades-old art tradition, representing cultural heritage rather than outdated technology.

A hand-painted poster of 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022) and 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022). (Photo: yalacityPR)

Story behind the viral poster

The hand-painted poster is a signature feature of Coliseum Cineplex in the southern border province of Yala, which employs a local artist who goes by the name Mr Mukyong. He has been painting promotional posters for new film releases for over 60 years.

Mr Mukyong lamented that cinema poster painting was once a flourishing profession but has largely disappeared as theatres have closed down.

Despite his advanced age, he continues the practice as long as he is able, viewing it as an important cultural tradition that deserves preservation.

The account that originally shared the image later noted that some old movie theatres in Thailand still use traditional methods to promote film screenings. “A for effort,” they wrote.

Record-breaking anime

The latest movie adaptation of Demon Slayer became the fastest film to gross ¥10 billion (2.15 billion baht), Kogyo Tsushinsha, an industry body which tracks movie sales, reported in July.

"We thank each and every fan who came to movie theatres and theatre staff who are delivering this to the fans," the movie's official X account said on Monday.

Demon Slayer is originally a manga comic book series that has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, according to its publisher Shueisha.

The work by artist Koyoharu Gotouge follows a combat adventure of boy hero Tanjiro Kamado who fights demons as he searches for a cure for his sister who has become one.

The intense popularity of the series is rivalled only by global titles like Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece, Kyodo News said.

The original manga series appeared in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2016 to 2020.