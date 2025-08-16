Phuket has high hopes for global art showcase

Phuket is preparing to host the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, from Nov 29 to April 30, 2026, to position the island on the global contemporary art map.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat said the biennale aims to create lasting cultural value and lure more tourists to the resort island.

Anchalee Tephabutra, president of the Phuket Art Association, said the event is a source of pride, connecting local culture with global contemporary art, stimulating tourism, the economy and cultural exchange.

She also highlighted the event’s significance in promoting Phuket as a hub for international art.

Activities began with a promotional event on Saturday welcoming international artists, as part of an art week that will run through Sunday.

The event featured 85 international artists, 800 general participants and 65 Biennale artists, participating in workshops and creative projects across multiple venues.

The biennale will showcase permanent sculptures, including “Richest Roller” by Kamol Tassananchalee, “The Labyrinth #2” by Pitupong Chaowakul, “Moon Calendar” by Aree Kongpol, an art piece by Nolan Oswald Dennis and five bat sculptures named “Fu Fu Lucky Bat”.

An underwater sculpture trail is also planned to attract divers globally while ensuring marine sustainability, said Ms Anchalee.

Cultural sites such as Saphan Hin and the Clock Tower roundabout will feature art installations, allowing visitors to follow a curated art trail.

The event’s mascot, “Fu-Fu”, is a 1.5-metre bat symbolising happiness.

Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 reinforces the island’s identity not just as a tourist destination, but as a living, distinctive city of art on the international stage, said Ms Anchalee.

People take part in an activity to promote the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 on Saturday. (Photo supplied/Achathaya Chuenniran)