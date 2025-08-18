Hit horror manga now streaming on Netflix

The Summer Hikaru Died, an anime adaptation of Mokumokuren's hit manga, is now streaming on Netflix.

Based on the coming-of-age horror comic, the animation follows two best friends -- Yoshiki and Hikaru -- growing up in a rural village of Japan. Hikaru vanishes to a mountain for a week then returns, but Yoshiki senses that there is something wrong with him. In a gripping moment, Hikaru shows his true colours, pleading with Yoshiki not to tell anyone.

A couple of things inspired Mokumokuren to write about a doppelganger. In an interview with Anime News Network, the author said he wanted to read a story that delves into the struggles of a monster. He also drew inspiration from a thought experiment in philosophy -- Donald Davidson's Swampman.

The anime is produced by CygamesPictures. Netflix has not confirmed the episode count, but the series is speculated to feature 12 weekly episodes. As of today, it has already streamed the seventh episode. Director Ryohei Takeshita, known for Jellyfish Can't Swim In The Night, shared his adaptation process.

"Reading the original work was exciting and I pondered how to express its frames in animation. Our team was very dedicated to capturing the delicate emotions of Yoshiki and Hikaru, as well as the manga's beautiful and innovative structure. We look forward to sharing it with you," he said, according to press release on Netflix.

The animation stars Chiaki Kobayashi as Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Shuichiro Umeda as Hikaru Indou.

"I'm thrilled to voice Yoshiki. From the audition, I felt a whirlwind of emotions -- fear, comfort and uncertainty. My goal was to capture all of Yoshiki's feelings and melancholy," said Kobayashi.

"Playing Hikaru was like peering into darkness. Despite uncertainties, my desire to stay connected with Yoshiki was clear and I approached the role with that strong feeling," said Umeda.