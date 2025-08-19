MOCA Bangkok presents 'The Journey Of Colors'

Art lovers are invited to trace the evolution of colour during "The Journey Of Colors", which is running at Temporary Exhibition Hall 1 and 2, ground floor of MOCA Bangkok, until Sept 21.

This is a solo exhibition by Charoon Boonsuan, a senior Thai artist known for his lifelong dedication to painting and his profound sensitivity to colour -- the essence of his artistic language. The exhibition invites viewers to delve inwards -- through the gradual transformation of colour that reveals his inner self. From what is seen to what is felt, colour flows back outwards, freely expressed on canvas.

The artist begins with ordinary subjects such as flowers or landscapes but never aims for realism. These forms are merely starting points, used to evoke a personal state in which colour becomes a silent force of emotion, memory and experience.

Colour in the work is inseparable from the artist, coexisting with nature and inner sensation, resonating with affective perception. He discovered that even the tone of a base layer could shift the emotional tone of the entire painting. A yellow underpainting makes flowers appear more vivid and enhances the presence of brushstrokes. Thus, his approach to colour is not merely technical -- it is an emotional language imbued with calm.

From the structured compositions and subdued tones of his early works to the confident embrace of vivid colour, his later paintings reflect a shift -- from "painting quickly to leave brush traces" to "painting slowly to be with what appears".

Flowers in his paintings are no longer just living forms -- they embody states of serenity, contentment and an open-hearted view of the world.

MOCA Bangkok is on Kamphaeng Phet 6 and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.