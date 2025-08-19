SIGN IN Subscribe
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty in overdose death
PUBLISHED : 19 Aug 2025 at 09:42

WRITER: Reuters

A makeshift memorial for actor Matthew Perry, the wise-cracking co-star of the 1990s hit television sitcom "Friends," who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct 28, 2023, is pictured on Bedford Street in Manhattan in New York City, on Oct 30. (Photo: Reuters)
LOS ANGELES - A California woman known as the "ketamine queen" has agreed to plead guilty to charges that she supplied the dose of the prescription anesthetic that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, prosecutors said on Monday.

Jasveen Sangha, who had been scheduled to go on trial in September, will plead guilty to five federal charges under an agreement with federal prosecutors, according to a US Justice Department statement.

The plea deal came a little more than three weeks after a California doctor, Salvador Plasencia, another of the five people charged in connection with Perry's death, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.

Sangha, described by authorities as a drug dealer known to customers as the "ketamine queen," was accused of furnishing the dose that took Perry's life.

An autopsy concluded that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub on Oct 28, 2023. He was 54 years old.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the 1990s hit NBC television comedy Friends, had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including during the height of his fame on the show.

