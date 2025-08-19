SIGN IN Subscribe
Cambodian singer bans own songs over use of Thai melodies
PUBLISHED : 19 Aug 2025 at 17:40

WRITER: Online Reporters

PHNOM PENH –  Cambodian singer and television mentor Chhorn Sovannareach announced on Tuesday he will no longer perform seven of his most popular songs, after admitting they were based on Thai melodies.

The Cambodian Idol and The Voice Cambodia mentor issued a statement on his official Facebook page apologising to fans in advance, saying he could no longer honour requests for the songs.

The affected tracks are One Month Ten Days, Meeting to Break Up, Know, Bedtime Story, I Dare Not Tell You in Person, A Time for Tears, and Are You Happy, My Love?

“I sincerely apologise to all my listeners and fans. I cannot perform these songs any longer as their melodies were adapted from Thai music several years ago. I ask for your understanding,” Sovannareach wrote.

The singer’s decision, which he described as a self-imposed boycott, has drawn attention in Cambodia’s entertainment industry, where cross-border influences have long played a role in shaping the country’s music scene.

