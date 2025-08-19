Designer of James Bond 007 logo dies at 103

Joe Caroff, the graphic designer who created the James Bond 007 logo, has died at age 103, just one day short of his 104th birthday.

Caroff designed the 007 logo in 1962 for Dr. No, ingeniously turning the number seven into a gun. He was paid a flat fee of $300, with no royalties and no on-screen credit.

In 2021, to mark his 100th birthday, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson presented him with an Omega watch engraved with the logo.

Bond on Film

James Bond, a British secret agent working for MI6 under the codename 007, has become one of cinema’s most enduring characters.

Since Dr. No in 1962, the role was played in 27 films by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

All official Bond films have been produced by Eon Productions, with Caroff’s logo appearing on posters, merchandise and marketing for more than six decades.

A Career Beyond Bond

Caroff’s work extended far beyond 007. He created striking posters for West Side Story (1961), often misattributed to Saul Bass, as well as A Hard Day’s Night (1964), Cabaret (1972), Last Tango in Paris (1972), Manhattan (1979) and The Last Temptation of Christ (1988).

A poster of West Side Story (1961), designed by Caroff.

A poster of The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), designed by Caroff.

Born in 1921, Caroff trained under French designer Jean Carlu before serving in the US Army during the Second World War.

He later worked on book covers, before moving into film graphics.

In 1965, he founded his own agency, producing campaigns for major films throughout the 1970s.

Though he remained largely unknown outside design circles, Caroff’s work left an indelible mark on cinema.

His 007 logo remains one of the most recognisable emblems in film history.