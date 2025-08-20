BACC explores our connection to the planet

The work of 12 outstanding photographers shortlisted for a global award are being showcased during "Prix Pictet: Human", at the Main Exhibition Gallery, 9th floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Pathumwan intersection, from tomorrow until Nov 23.

Travelling to the Kingdom for the first time, this is the latest exhibition from the 10th cycle of Prix Pictet, the world's leading award for photography and sustainability. It was founded in 2008 by the Pictet Group with the goal of harnessing the power of photography to draw attention to environmental issues.

The work on show constitutes a powerful exploration of the various facets of the theme "Human". In their own unique way, each of the shortlisted photographers explores our shared humanity and the vast spectrum of our interactions with the world.

The shortlisted portfolios span documentary, portraiture, landscape and studies of light and process. They explore issues ranging from the plight of indigenous peoples, conflict, childhood and the collapse of economic processes to the traces of human habitation and industrial development, gang violence, border lands and migration.

Their work evaluates our role as stewards of the planet and sheds light on the critical issues of global sustainability, the central concern of Prix Pictet since its inception 17 years ago.

Notes From The Desert by Gauri Gill. photos courtesy of Prix Pictet

A key component of the exhibition in Bangkok is an extensive accompanying programme, developed in collaboration with the art centre, Prix Pictet and Goethe-Institut Thailand.

The programme will include a comprehensive educational component for visitors and also an artist talk and a portfolio review with Indian photographer Gauri Gill, the winner of this year's cycle.

Gill's work emphasises her belief in working with and through community in what she calls active listening. She has spent more than two decades photographing the joy, pain and tenderness woven into the fabric of some of those who eke out a living in the remote desert region of Rajasthan, India.

Selected as the winner of the inaugural Prix Pictet People's Choice Award was Colombian photographer Federico Ríos Escobar. His poignant work captures the heart-wrenching realities of South American children whose parents have embarked on the perilous migrant journey through the treacherous Darién Gap, a near-impassable stretch of jungle on the Colombia-Panama border.

The other 10 shortlisted photographers are Hoda Afshar (Iran), Gera Artemova (Ukraine), Ragnar Axelsson (Iceland), Alessandro Cinque (Italy/Peru), Siân Davey (UK), Michał Łuczak (Poland), Yael Martínez (Mexico), Richard Renaldi (US), Vanessa Winship, (UK/Bulgaria) and Vasantha Yogananthan (France).

The Garden by Siân Davey. Siân Davey