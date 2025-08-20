Xenomorphs of Siam

The Alien franchise has always been about survival in the most inhospitable places imaginable, from derelict space freighters to hostile alien planets. But in Alien: Earth, the inhospitable terrain isn't light-years away. It's right here at home.

For the first time in the franchise's history, the nightmare spills onto our planet, and showrunner Noah Hawley has chosen Thailand as the unlikely -- yet eerily perfect -- stand-in for Earth in the year 2120.

Now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Thailand, Alien: Earth promises a fresh, television-first take on the Xenomorph saga across eight episodes. It's both a love letter to Ridley Scott's 1979 classic and a bold expansion of the story into a new frontier -- the humid, high-tech and hauntingly beautiful landscapes of near-future Bangkok and beyond.

During the height of what the series dubs the "Corporate Era", Earth is governed by five megacorporations -- Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. Humanity, cyborgs and synthetics coexist uneasily, until Prodigy's brilliant CEO engineers the first "hybrids" -- robots with human consciousness.

Disney+ Hotstar

The inaugural prototype Wendy (Sydney Chandler) becomes the reluctant leader of a tactical team investigating the crash of the Weyland-Yutani space vessel USCSS Maginot. What begins as containment quickly escalates as Xenomorphs and other alien horrors are unleashed across Bangkok's future-shimmering skyline and Thailand's dramatic landscapes.

For Living Films, the Chiang Mai-based production company tasked with bringing Hawley's vision to life, the project was nothing short of a dream -- and a challenge of galactic proportions. Speaking with producers Chris Lowenstein and Apinat "Obb" Siricharoenjit, it's clear that the making of Alien: Earth was as epic as the story itself.

"Well, first of all, our showrunner for the TV series is Noah Hawley, so the series is really his vision," Lowenstein told Life during a recent online interview. "Our series takes place in 2120–21, so in the future, the world is kind of a more humid and wetter place, and so I think Thailand really worked well for that… I think Noah said to us early in our preparations for the series, 'Bangkok looks like the future', so that's exciting."

The capital's aesthetic -- a collision of sleek modernity and centuries-old tradition -- gave the production exactly the contrasts they needed.

"You have these ultra-modern skyscrapers and architecture, but you also have the patina of old canals," Lowenstein explained. "For example, one of the characters, Hermit [Alex Lawther]… lives on a small canal and commutes home by long-tail boat. So this is a great contrast with a futuristic world."

Living Films founder Chris Lowenstein. photos courtesy of Disney+ Hotstar

And Bangkok wasn't the only Thai locale to get the spotlight. Samuel Blenkin's Boy Kavalier, CEO of the fictional Prodigy Corporation, operates from a headquarters on a tropical island -- shot in Krabi. "It really made sense for Krabi in southern Thailand, where it's iconic and unique," Lowenstein added.

When Apinat first learned the identity of the project, his reaction was instant excitement.

"I think we were first contacted in 2021… and back then, we didn't even know what show it was. Until the head of FX actually told us, 'Oh, it's actually Alien'. When we first received the script, our impression was like, 'Oh man, this is perfect, we have to do this project!'."

For the Thai film industry, the series offered a chance to showcase capabilities far beyond the country's traditional roles in exotic shoots.

"This is the kind of opportunity that doesn't always come by," said Apinat. "So we knew this is something that we had to grab and work towards and make it happen." And make it happen they did -- on a massive scale.

Production manager Apinat Siricharoenjit. Disney+ Hotstar

"Our construction team was entirely 100% Thai, and we built 82 sets over 13 studios across Bangkok," Lowenstein recalled. One highlight was the painstaking recreation of the Nostromo's communications room from the original Alien, complete with 10,000 LED lights. "I remember I was like 11 when the first Alien came out. When I walked into those sets, it was really nostalgic. I mean, I was spinning around in the chair and hitting all the knobs and buttons. I felt basically like a 13-year-old again. It was just thrilling to build these incredible, intricate sets."

Preparation began long before cameras rolled. "We started scouting for the project in 2021," said Apinat. "We went all over the country." Once pre-production began in earnest in 2023, things kicked into high gear.

"We built sets for about eight months and we filmed for a total of 123 days," Lowenstein said. "The first season is always the trickiest… we're creating this world, and we're building multiple sets, which, by the way, we have stored in Bangkok. So if we ever need them again, we have them for potential future seasons."

For Lowenstein, whose company celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, Alien: Earth marks a high point in a long career. "Over my almost 30 years working on film production and TV series in Thailand, I've seen a really amazing progression of the film industry here… Traditionally, Thailand was the base for more location-based projects -- tropical scripts, a beach, a temple. But you wouldn't think of Thailand when you think of building a spaceship. After Alien: Earth comes out, you will!"

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Patrick Brown

A project of this size meant integrating local and international talent seamlessly. "We have, of course, the majority of the crew as Thais, and also we have another 140 crew coming from 11 countries all over the world," Apinat said. "Thailand has been host to multiple international productions before, so we are actually well adapted to work with teams from everywhere."

One of the biggest creative decisions was how to bring the Xenomorphs to life. "Our approach was to go as old school as possible," Lowenstein pointed out. "We use as many practical effects as possible, and then we use CGI to enhance… We had a man in a suit for our Xenomorph, and we had puppets for the Face Huggers. Second Skin in Thailand made our Xenomorph eggs that can be opened up -- Thai people made those eggs, and did a brilliant job."

For fans, the mix of old and new is key. "I think we give the fans what they're looking for," said Lowenstein. "We hired so many Alien nerds on our crew to get it right… I think the fans are going to be really, really excited about how this series honours the original 1979 Alien, but also expands into a new universe, and it's on Earth… It really carries you in a way that lends itself to TV, which none of the original feature films did."

After all, the survival horror of Alien has always thrived on tension, atmosphere and the sense that danger is just around the corner. In Alien: Earth, that danger isn't lurking in the vacuum of space -- it's hiding in the canals, the skyscrapers and the jungles of a near-future planet we call home.

"This is a big, big progression of the film industry here," said Lowenstein, "and how we can get to that… After Alien: Earth comes out, you will think of Thailand when you think of science fiction."

From left, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Diêm Camille as Siberian and Moe Bar-El as Rashidi. Patrick Brown

Sydney Chandler as Wendy in Alien: Earth. Disney+ Hotstar