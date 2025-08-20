Malaysian musician who can play 30 traditional instruments is captivating millions online

HONG KONG — At just 19 years old, Belle Sisoski moves with the certainty of an artist twice her age.

While her peers navigate university life, temporary jobs - even the occasional existential crisis - this Malaysian performing artist has already mastered more than 30 traditional instruments, composed genre-defying electronic anthems and built a social media empire, all while spearheading a cultural revival of Southeast Asia's endangered musical heritage.

In today's segmented music industry, where artists are packaged in neat little boxes, Sisoski defies categorisation.

Classically trained pianist? Check. Digital native with millions of followers? Absolutely. Ethnomusicologist preserving near-extinct tribal instruments? Without question.

Her live performances that see her seamlessly shifting between throat singing, electronic production and traditional instruments would already be career-defining for most artists.

Her distinctive aesthetic - shaved sides with a warrior's braid, slicked-back hair, well-known fashion accessories of Sarawak - mirrors her musical philosophy. Each performance and composition layers cinematic strings, pulsing electronic dance music (EDM) and indigenous instrumentation, all anchored by her remarkable five-octave range.

This unique sonic identity has earned her more than a million followers on each of her major platforms, with her YouTube videos amassing over 100 million views.

Sisoski's musical journey began at three years old, hammering piano keys under her mother's watchful eye. By 12, she was reading her mother's research thesis on the near-extinct music of Sarawak's Iban tribe - hardly typical preteen reading. What she discovered about instruments on the brink of disappearance, and the rituals, dances and stories tied to them, ignited a desire to reconnect with her cultural roots.

"It was very insightful, very informative and I got an idea each time I looked through each page," she says in a video call with the Post from her base in Kuala Lumpur. "I was like, why not get all this information as I am educating myself and studying, and blend the tradition and modern together?"

The coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic became a pivotal moment.

Once a junior competitive tennis player and runner - trained by her performance-coach father, who had her running 15 flights of stairs "four or five times" for endurance - she was given the space to experiment under lockdown. She taught herself music production, began blending ethnic sounds into her remixes of popular hits and shared the process online.

Her social media features videos of her frenetic live performances, but also interesting shorts about how she lays the tracks for songs and mixes the different sounds that make her unique. There is also a series where she introduces the people and the stories behind instruments such as the tapi (boat lute), turali (nose flute), jaw harp and engkerurai (mouth organ).

"All the instruments are very spiritual. They tell a lot of stories and every time when I'm in my space in my studio, I'm surrounded with that kind of spiritual energy because it's part of them. People use these instruments for their traditional rituals," says Sisoski, who does not identify with any particular indigenous tribes but believes some tribal blood runs through her.

She started posting videos "just for fun", but consistency brought results.

"It's all about consistency and then it slowly got traction when I started to do remixes, and one of the series was with ethnic instruments. I slowly pivoted to producing original songs, and that was when it kind of flew and took me into big festivals and onto big stages." She has appeared in major EDM festivals in Taiwan and Singapore, as well as local shows.

Performing live is a natural extension of her creativity. Her sets are structured like film scores, building tension and release. On stage, she is in constant motion, one minute behind the console, the next pounding drums, playing the stringed tapi or throat singing.

"The whole point of music is to get people to have fun, so I need to be in that state where I'm in exceptional high energy. When you're on stage, you're not only giving physical energy, but it’s also very spiritual and emotional as well," she says.

"You're giving out a certain frequency and, whenever you receive it, it's usually from audiences cheering, dancing or just having fun. It's about just uniting people and letting them enjoy themselves. I'm giving the energy out so that that energy can come back and forth like this."

While her early viral hits included remixes such as her take on Sam Smith's "Unholy", it was her original compositions that brought international attention. Tracks carry clear messages: "Hold On" - which racked up over 3 million views - is about anxiety, "Mother's Calling" cries for action against global warming, "Stop Your Games" confronts child neglect.

Her latest trilogy - "The Revival", "The Revelation" and "The Resistance" - forms part of a four-song series that will anchor her debut EP, Ethnosphere, set for release by year's end.

"Ethnosphere will be basically about the journey of growth, the journey of life itself, using wind, earth, water and fire elements," says Sisoski, who works out of her home studio surrounded by her collection of instruments that also includes the guzheng, pipa, Tibetan yak trumpet and West African drums.

"'The Revival' is basically a conversation between two people, with one asking what the purpose of life is and the other one replies: you don't have to be worried about the future, you just live in the moment because nothing really matters.

"'The Revelation' is all about the earth element because it's grounding. You suddenly have an epiphany: this is my purpose in life. I'm grounded, I'm steady, this is who I am.

"Then you go to the water element, which is 'The Resistance'. Water is unpredictable, it's emotional, there's turbulence, there's push and pull, there's waves, there's a fight-or-flight response. It's all about emotions versus self."

The last song, "The Revolution" - still a work in progress - explores the theme of renewal and is "all about taking action, change. So that's the fire element, because fire burns, but it changes that substance. It's like a phoenix rising out of the ashes."

They are all big topics for one so young.

Sisoski, a self-described perfectionist, can take anywhere from six days to two months to finish a song. Although she has performed the first three tracks live, "what you will hear in the album will not be the same at all".

It may seem that she has fallen into her career simply because she is musically talented; the teenager - she only turns 20 in October - has put plenty of thought into how she has been building her "brand".

"I believe people, or society in general, crave something different. In the highly competitive music industry, standing out is crucial. Ultimately, my family values and roots influence my music. What truly matters to me? What is my purpose here?

"I constantly remind myself of my reasons for doing what I do and the purpose I create. Is my goal bigger than me? Absolutely. It's much bigger than me because we are just humans. I want to make small, insignificant contributions to the vast universe.

"So, I want to play a part, contributing to people instead of myself. This is how I value my music and direct my direction. This approach also indirectly influences how my music will stand out. I always have a mindset of not doubting myself and staying focused on my goal."

Even with her coming debut EP, Sisoski has chosen to buck the practice of signing with a music label. Ethnosphere will be produced independently and distributed through the online platform DistroKid.

"Record contracts typically take around 80% of the profits and the cuts - which I would prefer not to do - and a lot of control as well. So, I'm definitely doing it mostly independently in terms of music, publishing, copyright, everything. It's much more fulfilling in a way, where everyone wins," she says.

"We need a certain amount of control in our lives, right? Otherwise, control or authority will be given to others. Therefore, I need to be in control of myself first to be able to be in control of my career. So, control as an independent artist is very important."

With her music reaching beyond Malaysian borders, Sisoski has plans to tour more of Asia in the coming months, with shows in mainland China and perhaps Europe next year.

The teenage prodigy is not about to stop there: the dream is to play music festivals Tomorrowland and Coachella and eventually be present at the Grammy Awards.

"I want 50,000 people chanting to a sape [boat lute] solo," she says.

With her single-mindedness, who is to bet against her? At 19, she has already defied expectations. And if her mission succeeds, the sounds of Borneo will not just survive - they will thunder into the future.