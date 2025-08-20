Lotto-dispute teacher sues comedian ‘Nose’

KANCHANABURI - Popular Thai comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich is in trouble yet again with someone who doesn’t share his sense of humour. This time it is a Kanchanaburi teacher who gained notoriety during a long-running battle over a 30-million-baht lottery prize.

Nose Udom, as the comic is usually known, reported to the Kanchanaburi police station on Wednesday to acknowledge defamation charges filed by teacher Preecha Kraikruan over content from a stand-up comedy show seven years ago.

The charges stem from the DEAW #12 Stand Up Comedy Show that can still be streamed on Netflix, in which Nose Udom made remarks about the lotto controversy.

“The Ministry of Education’s outstanding achievement is Teacher Preecha, because imagination is more important than knowledge,” he said, poking fun at the teacher for imagining the lottery winnings were his, even though the evidence proved otherwise.

“Don’t worry teacher, I’ll stand beside you. But the hair in the middle of your head might not,” the comedian added

The joke was seven years old, but Preecha only became aware of it recently when someone sent him a video, leading him to file his police complaint on June 15.

Lottery Controversy

Preecha was teaching in Kanchanaburi when he rose to national notoriety in 2017 after claiming ownership of lottery tickets that won a 30-million-baht jackpot.

The case sparked years of legal battles with Pol Lt Jaroon Wimool, who had already claimed the prize.

In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld lower court rulings that the winning tickets did not belong to Preecha, effectively dismissing his claims.

Preecha is still appealing a two-year jail sentence he subsequently received for falsely accusing the retired policeman of stealing the tickets.

Teacher demands justice

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at his residence in tambon Pak Phraek, Preecha said specific terms used by the comedian had damaged his reputation significantly during a period when he was still serving as a teacher at a government school in 2018.

“The stand-up show was a ticketed performance where he profited from using my personal story inappropriately,” Preecha said, emphasising his determination to pursue the case to its conclusion.

He said no discussions have taken place yet with the defendant’s side, though he remains open to dialogue if approached.

Pol Col Surayut Mekmangkorn, the superintendent of Kanchanaburi police station, confirmed that Nose Udom was released without bail after acknowledging the charges on Wednesday.

The case will now proceed to the legal mediation process, with formal prosecution following if no settlement is reached between the parties.

What's so funny?

Nose Udom is no stranger to controversy. In a Netflix show that aired last year, he took playful aim at people who pretended to adhere to the concept of self-sufficiency, a philosophy initiated by the late King Rama IX. The joke “didn’t land” with some people, as the show-business saying goes.

Another Netflix special in 2022 featured several gags about Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha that the former prime minister’s supporters didn’t find funny.

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya rushed off to file a complaint at a police station, where he was punched in the face by someone who was not a fan of Gen Prayut.