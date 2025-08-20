New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 20-26

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Invasion: Season 3

Premieres on Aug 22

An alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet. It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

HBO/ HBO MAX

Peacemaker: Season 2

Premieres on Aug 22

After recovering from his injures, Christopher Smith is forced to join a black ops squad and eliminate parasites that have taken over human bodies around the world.

Love Hurts

Premieres on Aug 23

The movie features Quan as a former hitman who has reinvented himself as a real estate agent in Milwaukee, but his past catches up with him.

DISCOVERY

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch: Season 4

Premieres on Aug 21

Chad and Eric discover an abandoned mine deep in the mountains and suspect they are being stalked. At the Bead Site, the team unearths evidence of sacrifice.

Expedition X: Season 9

Premieres on Aug 24

Heather and Phil travel to the most haunted chateau in France to investigate terrifying stories of hostile ghosts linked to strange and savage murders.

PRIME VIDEO

The Map That Leads To You

Premieres on Aug 20

Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected. As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond — and change her life in ways she never imagined.

Upload: Season 4

Premieres on Aug 25

A sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it. In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.

NETFLIX

Gold Rush Gang

Premieres on Aug 21

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Fall For Me

Premieres on Aug 21

Lilli is suspicious of her sister's new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she's suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Hostage

Premieres on Aug 21

When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

Love In The Big City

Premieres on Aug 25

When a carefree woman learns that her closeted friend is gay, the two form an inseparable bond and find comfort in each other's company.

Finding Ramlee

Premieres on Aug 25

A broke actor makes a deal to erase his debts: impersonate a '50s movie star to please a loan shark's sister, who is trapped in the past.