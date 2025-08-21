Prime Video presents your new courtside seat

Prime Video is set to elevate the way fans experience professional basketball by bringing the NBA live into homes like never before. The streaming service has unveiled the broadcast schedule for the 2025–2026 NBA season, signalling the start of an exciting new era for basketball audiences worldwide.

The action kicks off on Oct 25, with the Boston Celtics facing the New York Knicks at 6.30am Thai time, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9am. Coverage begins at 6am with a pre-game show to set the stage. The season also includes the Emirates NBA Cup, beginning on Oct 31, with the group stage wrapping up by Black Friday on Nov 28, before the knockout round begins in December in Las Vegas. With 66 regular-season games streaming live, fans can look forward to nonstop basketball from opening night through to the postseason.

This milestone broadcast comes under a groundbreaking 11-year media rights agreement between Amazon Prime Video and the NBA, beginning this season. Prime Video will stream every regular-season game live while expanding coverage internationally, giving fans across multiple markets front-row access to their favourite teams. The package also includes the Emirates NBA Cup, the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, the playoffs and the Conference Finals, plus the NBA Finals for six of the 11 years covered by the deal.

The Emirates NBA Cup will be a highlight of the season, delivering the intensity of the league's in-season tournament. Kicking off on Halloween, the event culminates in late November with marquee clashes such as the Milwaukee Bucks vs the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks vs the Los Angeles Lakers. The action then shifts to Las Vegas in December for the knockout rounds, semifinals and championship game -- all available live on Prime Video.

Prime Video's rights package also expands in select international territories including Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland. In these markets, fans will enjoy at least 20 additional primetime regular-season games per year, plus the annual Conference Finals series. This broad distribution underscores the NBA's global reach while positioning Prime Video as a premier destination for basketball.

The deal further extends to the Women's National Basketball Association. Beginning in 2026, Prime Video will stream 30 WNBA regular-season games annually, including the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. For the first time, the platform will hold exclusive rights to WNBA postseason games, covering one first-round series per year, seven semifinal series and three Finals series during the agreement. This marks a major step forward in spotlighting women's basketball for a worldwide audience.

Viewers in Thailand can stream NBA games on Prime Video and NBA League Pass via a wide range of supported devices, from smartphones and tablets to set-top boxes, game consoles, smart TVs, and the Prime Video website. With this historic partnership, Prime Video is reshaping how basketball is watched and shared across the globe.