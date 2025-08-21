BACC presents a Thai-Portuguese dance dialogue on 'common latitude'

The Friends of The Arts Foundation presents a contemporary dance performance, Body As Space, Space As Body (Crossing To A Common Latitude), at Auditorium, 5th floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Pathumwan intersection, tomorrow at 7pm.

The show is the result of a collaborative effort between Portuguese company Intranzyt Cia and the Thai dance community in Bangkok for the "Drop In Space Series 3". After several workshops and a very intense rehearsal period, this performance was created, consisting of two choreographic pieces that are distinct in style and concept.

One piece is the result of the reassembly of choreography from the repertoire of Intranzyt Cia by Cuban creator Maura Morales, performed by Intranzyt Cia and Thai dancers.

The other is a choreography created specifically for this programme and is the result of a collaborative effort between dancers who participated in the "Drop In Space 3 Thailand/Portugal" programme. This performance investigates the intimate and changing relationship between body and space. Through movement, the body is understood not only as an occupant of space, but as an extension of it -- a sensitive territory in constant negotiation with the environment and with other bodies present.

Based on the metaphor of "common latitude", the performers cross physical and symbolic borders, seeking meeting points where differences dissolve and a shared listening emerges.

The stage becomes a living field of tension and harmony where bodies touch and transform into moving landscapes, drawing maps of belonging, migration and connection.

With a choreographic approach that combines improvisation, precision and sensory bodily states, the work invites the audience to an immersive and contemplative experience where body and space merge into a single flow -- a poetic journey towards a common geography.

Tickets cost 2,000 baht (1,000 baht for members and 500 baht for children) from bit.ly/473bOLe.