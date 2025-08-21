SIGN IN Subscribe
Concert marks 60 years of friendship
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Concert marks 60 years of friendship

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 21 Aug 2025 at 01:01

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
(Photo courtesy of Olive Music)
(Photo courtesy of Olive Music)

Opera Asia presents "Harmony Across Borders", a gala concert celebrating 60 years of Singaporean-Thai diplomatic relations, at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Saturday at 7pm.

Held with the support of the Embassy of Singapore, Singapore Global Network and Sala by OLive Music, the concert brings together some of the region's most exciting young talents from Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and Mahidol University's College of Music in a shared celebration of friendship and artistry.

The programme features a vibrant blend of opera, musical theatre and cross-cultural compositions. Highlights include excerpts from A Singapore Trilogy by acclaimed composer Chen Zhangyi, alongside works by Wang Chenwei, Thai compositions and beloved popular favourites that reflect the shared spirit of both nations.

Under the direction of Singaporean stage director Heather Tan, the evening will showcase performances by rising stars Pin Sasinee, Organ Prawang, Elden Handojo, Panchita Meksakulwong, Muyu and the Cherubim Children's Choir.

Founded by Heather Tan as a bridge between Asia and the world, Opera Asia is a dynamic network and platform uniting opera companies, festivals and professionals across the Asian continent.

Embracing the region's rich cultural heritage, the European operatic tradition and modern innovations, it aims to foster collaboration, creativity and sustainable growth in the operatic arts.

Tickets cost 1,400 baht (500 baht for students) and can be purchased from salasudasirisobha.com.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty in overdose death

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty in overdose death

Life
Cambodian singer bans own songs over use of Thai melodies

Cambodian singer bans own songs over use of Thai melodies

Life
Thai data centre capacity may triple on surging demand for AI

Thai data centre capacity may triple on surging demand for AI

Life
Xenomorphs of Siam

Xenomorphs of Siam

Life
Designer of James Bond 007 logo dies at 103

Designer of James Bond 007 logo dies at 103

Life

TRENDING