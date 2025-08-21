Concert marks 60 years of friendship

Opera Asia presents "Harmony Across Borders", a gala concert celebrating 60 years of Singaporean-Thai diplomatic relations, at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Saturday at 7pm.

Held with the support of the Embassy of Singapore, Singapore Global Network and Sala by OLive Music, the concert brings together some of the region's most exciting young talents from Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and Mahidol University's College of Music in a shared celebration of friendship and artistry.

The programme features a vibrant blend of opera, musical theatre and cross-cultural compositions. Highlights include excerpts from A Singapore Trilogy by acclaimed composer Chen Zhangyi, alongside works by Wang Chenwei, Thai compositions and beloved popular favourites that reflect the shared spirit of both nations.

Under the direction of Singaporean stage director Heather Tan, the evening will showcase performances by rising stars Pin Sasinee, Organ Prawang, Elden Handojo, Panchita Meksakulwong, Muyu and the Cherubim Children's Choir.

Founded by Heather Tan as a bridge between Asia and the world, Opera Asia is a dynamic network and platform uniting opera companies, festivals and professionals across the Asian continent.

Embracing the region's rich cultural heritage, the European operatic tradition and modern innovations, it aims to foster collaboration, creativity and sustainable growth in the operatic arts.