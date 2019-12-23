New Year events in six provinces

photo courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand

New Year is just around the corner and many must be busy planning their year-end celebrations. For those wishing to have new experiences at lesser known venues, they're invited to the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020" events which will be held at six emerging destinations far away from Bangkok.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the events will take place in six second-tier provinces: Sukhothai, Kalasin, Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo and Phatthalung. Each place will present many activities throughout the evening, and the highlight will be a spectacular fireworks display on the last minute of the year.

- At Wat Mahathat in Sukhothai Historical Park, on Dec 29-31, starting at 5pm

Myriad lanterns will light up the night sky. There will be contemporary music and dance performances, art and craft demonstrations, sales of community products and local delicacies, raffle draws and DIY workshops. Visitors are invited to make merit at Wat Traphang Thong on New Year's Day.

- At Kaeng Don Klang Park in Muang district of Kalasin, Dec 30-31, starting at 4pm

Visitors will witness model dinosaurs and enjoy taking photos at a tunnel full of colourful lanterns and giant flags. Local delicacies will be served and both local and famous artists will take turns performing on both nights. The line-up includes Paowalee Pornphimol, Jazz Sputnik Papillon Kuk Kuk, Leew Ajareeya and Kaimook Rungrak.

- At Pibulwitthayalai School in Muang district of Lop Buri, Dec 30-Jan 1, starting at 5pm

Visitors are encouraged to dress in Thai costumes and learn about the provinces in a photo exhibition, try outstanding dishes, and shop for local crafts. Set to perform on stage will be Tor Saksit, Phujhan Microphone Checker, Friday, Blue Shade, Zani & ZN Band and more.

- At Rattha Pracha Pattana Dam in Muang district of Ratchaburi, Dec 24-31, starting at 4pm

Witness light decorations, a light tunnel and a display of giant gift boxes decorated with lighting. Various kinds of products and sumptuous dishes will be available while House Band and famous acts will take turns to perform. They include Sunny Paradise, The Richman Toy, Instinct, No One Else, Lumyai Hai Thongkam and Clash.

- At Indochina Trade Center in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo, Dec 30-Jan 1, starting at 4pm

Expect to witness Thai-Cambodian cultural performances and concerts by Thai and Cambodian artists including R and Singto The Star, Typhoon KPN, Mint AF, Lala-Lulu R Siam, Fruity and Sok Pisey. Shop for delicious dishes and outstanding products.

- At Coliseum Intersection in Muang district of Phatthalung, Dec 30-Jan 1, starting at 4pm

There will be a parade of art and cultural performances of the South, including manorah traditional Thai dance and shadow puppets. On display will be a giant Christmas tree made from local materials while the light decorations will feature local fishing tools. There will be fun games and activities, as well as sales of local delicacies and community products. Many local artists will perform on stage.