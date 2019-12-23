Join a family-friendly festival for the holidays

photo courtesy of Mae Fah Luang Foundation

How wonderful will it feel to be able to hang out on Thailand's highest walking street during the year-end holidays? Just come and experience this for yourself at the "Colors Of DoiTung Year 6", which is running on the grounds of Doi Tung Development Project at Mae Fah Luang of Chiang Rai, daily from 8am-6pm, until Jan 5.

Organised by the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, this is an annual family-friendly festival where everyone will enjoy eating, shopping and spending time together in the cool breeze. It is also a platform for six ethnic groups -- Akha, Lahu, Tai Yai, Tai Lue, Lua and Yunnan Chinese -- to share and display their cultures to visitors.

Foodies will indulge in both traditional ethnic cuisines and royal cuisine dishes while taking in the picturesque scenery of the North. Expect to sample Lahu's khow puk, a festive dish available only during the New Year season, delectable Tai Yai's fried tofu made from rice and soy, Akha's spicy sausages made from black pork fed with banana stalk, and Lahu's healthy signature dish, sajoy, made from marinated pork and local herbs.

This is where shoppers can look for hilltribe fashion and handicrafts such as Lahu's traditional quilt works, which combine modern designs and colours, as well as multi-coloured bags, knitted beanies and scarves made by Akha grannies. Also available are products made from leftover pieces of cloth by students of Huayrai Samakkee School under the Doi Tung Development Project, such as painted baskets, bamboo hats and notebooks.

Among the highlight spots at the Mae Fah Luang garden worth checking out are the garden-descending path featuring flower windows and chic gourd kiosks and the winter courtyard decorated with gigantic sculptures, and floral works arranged in the fabric patterns of the six ethnic groups. Another attraction is the Colors of DoiTung Amphitheatre.

This is also an opportunity to hop on an adventure along the natural route on the 30m-long tree-top walking bridge, join local activities, take on a local nature tour at Doi Tung's highest point led by local youth guides, wander around Doi Chang Mub garden, witness the famous thousand-year roses and Kesiya pine forest, sip aromatic tea brewed by youth baristas, and learn to make souvenirs in workshops.

All visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags and glasses to help reduce plastic waste and greenhouse-gas emissions. The festival will take place once again on Jan 11 and 12.