Empowering performance

Millie Bobby Brown.

'Ironically, it's very easy for me to do an American accent just because I've done it for six years running. It's actually doing a British accent that is sometimes a little challenging," said English actress Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things star, about her latest film role in Enola Holmes, one of the first proper Netflix films that allows her to speak in her native English accent.

"While filming, I would catch myself on words where I sound very American and I had to be like, no I'm British, no I'm British [laughs]. But, it was definitely added on to the amount of challenges I had with working."

Straight from self-isolation at her Atlanta home, Brown spoke with Life during a recent interview via Zoom. The 16-year-old star was in a beautiful black dress, her long dark hair tied at the back, which looked almost like Posh Spice, and quite different from her crew-cut days in her role as Eleven, a child with superpowers in Stranger Things, Netflix's hit show that made her name. In the new film, Brown transforms into a proper Victorian period lady and puts on a teenage twist that breathes new life into English literature's most famous detective Sherlock Holmes as the title character in Enola Holmes, which premieres on the streaming service today.

Enola Holmes is directed by Harry Bradbeer, and is a film adaptation of Nancy Springer's best-selling young adult series following the life of Sherlock's younger sister (an invention of Springer's outside Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novels), a teen sleuth who's just as quick-witted as her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft. Growing up in the countryside, Enola one day decides to run away from home as she sets out on a quest in search of her mother, Eudoria, who mysteriously disappears.

"They [Sherlock and Enola] are equally as talented and famous, in their own right. Sherlock Holmes' storyline is incredibly respected and loved by many people. But, you know now she's not just Sherlock Holmes' little sister anymore. It's Enola Holmes' big brother Sherlock. So we've changed that around a little bit," she says proudly.

Brown said she immediately fell in love with the character's wit, charm and very strong charisma after reading the novels a few years back. Inspired to see the project all the way through, she decided that she wanted to take part in the upcoming film adaptation.

"My oldest sister Paige and I both fell in love with the character [Enola] so much, and we believed that I should play the character. It's not because I felt like I was going to be good at it, but it was just because it felt like Eleven, you know, she's like my baby. I would never want anyone else playing her -- she's just mine," she said. "Enola's personality is very much like me and I put my spin on her constantly. A lot of my improv was just merely rambling like I do. And so, we're very lucky that every friend of mine that watches the film says, 'Oh my goodness it's like you're just playing yourself [laughs]'."

Being committed to making the project successful, Brown even picked up her first producing credit on the film, while doing most of the stunts herself.

Brown, noting that Enola was very experienced in jiu-jitsu, worked closely with stunt co-ordinator Jo McLaren. "Obviously at times it became challenging with the period costumes -- a corset, a skirt and the high heels -- but overall I was just having a blast filming those stunt scenes.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, left, and Helena Bonham Carter as her mother Eudoria.

"Well, obviously I'm not just in the film. I'm part of a lot of the production side, but there were really no challenges. I think because I probably just had an amazing crew surrounding me and a great team and a great family that was encouraging me to do my best, and to have fun. Producing a film was an amazing opportunity because not many people get those types of experiences, and not many filmmakers get that, especially young filmmakers, so I think this should shine a light on young filmmakers and give them equal opportunities as adults."

Apart from Brown, Enola Holmes features a parade of wonderful cast members, including Henry Cavill (Man Of Steel) as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Clafin (The Hunger Games, Me Before You) as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club, Les Misérables, The Crown) as Enola's missing mother Mrs Eudoria Holmes.

"I had the honour of working with such amazing cast members, but working with Helena Bonham Carter who is like, you know, one of the best female actors in the world. And she has done very diverse characters that I've loved, specifically in The Crown. But I love all her work so obviously working with her I was very nervous, but then as soon as I saw her she gave me a big hug and said, 'Hello woman!'. And I'm glad that now we're friends," she said.

The film also stars new teen actor Louis Partridge in the role of Lord Viscount Tewksbury, the Marquis of Basilwether, who crosses paths with Enola while she's on the run. While Enola focuses on finding her mother, she soon becomes involved in the Lord's case.

"Louis is a gem, and very talented. We explored all areas of Tewksbury together. And so working with him was really exciting just because he has the same mentality as I, and he always put so much effort into his work, and had such a fun perspective on the film which I really embraced and admired," said Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a scene from Enola Holmes. (Photos courtesy of Netflix Thailand)

"I also like Tewksbury's character, because in some scenes, Enola is very masculine and to see Tewksbury have more of a feminine side, I really enjoyed seeing that. It's kind of a role reversal, which I really appreciated. And it's kind of like ending gender norms and I loved that he brought that element to Tewksbury." Although nowadays, it has become easy to label any story led by a female character as "feminist", Brown certainly gives this film the heroine it deserves. So as a teen idol, what kind of message from the film did she hope to send to Enola's fans?

"I would love for them to appreciate education as much as Enola appreciates it. I would love for them to feel empowered to use their voice to speak up about the issues that they want to. They have to be the change that they want to see in the world. And that's what Enola does for this whole film," she says.

"And in my career, I just hope that people look at me and see a positive person that embraces who they are. Like my social media page, I want people to go in there and feel like you're looking at a real human being, you know, because I'm not perfect in any way shape or form and never claim to be. I'm a normal girl in many aspects. I know that I have a very different job and I'm on a very different platform. But I don't take my life too seriously. I have fun with it, and that's kind of the reason I'm here and that's why I'm doing this."