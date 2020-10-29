The navel of the Mekong

From naga fireballs to whale-shaped rock formations at Hin Sam Wan, the province of Bueng Kan along the Lao border is full of awe-inspiring tourist attractions

The scenic sunset at Wat Ahong in Muang district. Karnjana Karnjanatawe

The partly cloudy sky gradually turned orange and red after sunset. The twilight colours, which reflected on the Mekong River, provided a great contrast to the dark green mountain ranges in Laos and grass dotted with white flowers on the bank of the river in Thailand's Bueng Kan province.

The scenic view brought peace of mind to visitors including me who stood on the riverbank at Wat Ahong Silawat in Muang district.

Locals believe that the temple is located next to the deepest pool of water in the lower Mekong basin. The current in this area forms a slow whirlpool, leading to the belief that it is the navel of the river where Phaya Nak, or Naga, the serpent-like semi-divine creature, resides.

"I bring my family to see naga fireballs here every year because the temple is not far from our home. Some years, we are lucky to see many fireballs while at other times, we barely see a few. It depends on luck," said a local.

I joined hundreds of people to observe naga fireballs at Wat Ahong during Full Moon at the end of Buddhist Lent, or wan ok phansa. Although I knew I would have had better opportunities to experience the annual phenomenon in the neighbouring province of Nong Khai, I still wanted to take the chance.

People came to the temple in the late afternoon to reserve the best spots along the river. After sunset, the temple ground was crowded. Some families even brought their own mats and food and the ambience was similar to that of a picnic. Monks chanted their evening prayer while onlookers fixed their eyes and mobile phones toward the river. Dusk was falling slowly for those who had been waiting patiently for hours to catch a glimpse of the fireballs. From time to time, people along the border of Thailand and Laos lit firecrackers and rockets, floated lanterns which were released into the sky, and even krathong which were released into the Mekong.

"People saw 35 fireballs in Nong Khai," said one looker to her peers after reading the news on her mobile phone.

But there were no cheers where I stood and no orange fireballs shot into the sky. Soon, my patience wore down. Based on my first experience over 20 years ago in Vientiane where I was able to see fireballs shooting into the sky for hours after sunset, this time my luck ran out. Frustrated, I left the temple and gave up my seat to a newcomer to find delicious Vietnamese food instead.

The next morning, I drove along a road running along the Mekong to Ban Pak Khat, the border between Bueng Kan and Nong Khai. Although it could be a pleasant route, the two-lane dirt road was not in a good condition. Besides the local communities, I was also able to spot a few accommodations and dyke constructions to protect soil erosion along the border. I returned to the city using Road 212 which will be expanded to be a four-lane road to serve the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, crossing from Bueng Kan at Ban Ahong to Paksan in Bolikhamxay province in Laos.

My next stop was Hin Sam Wan, which means three whale rocks. The attraction is located in a national reserve area which includes the Kala, Phu Sing and Dong Si Chompu forests and is about 23km from downtown Bueng Kan.

The site was given its name because of the three giant rocks that look like the shape of whales. Since the rocks have different sizes, locals call the rocks a family of whales consisting of a mother, father and baby. According to scientists, the rocks date back some 72 million years.

Visitors are not allowed to drive their own vehicle to the top of the mountain. Instead, a shuttle service is available. To reach the top, all of the vehicles are a 4x4 pickup because the 4km route is in a bad condition and features narrow dirt roads with muddy puddles. In these conditions, the driver must have off-road skills. At the site, the authorities constantly communicate through walkie-talkie to inform other drivers about their location to ensure there is a clear path before they head up or down the hill.

It took us about 15 minutes to reach the hilltop.

"You can spend as much time as you like. Just make sure you get on a shuttle before 5.30pm," said my driver. While I was looking at the map on the information board, the driver told me that there were two attractions at the top. The first was the viewpoint, which was about 50m to my left. The second and to my right was the access to Hin Sam Wan.

I chose to see the viewpoint first. It was a flat rock where I could get a bird's-eye view of land covered with rubber tree plantations. Bueng Kan is also known for being the site with the largest number of rubber tree plantations in the Northeast. Later, I followed the arrow sign to the whale-shaped rocks. The path was so easy that I did not even realise I had already walked on the first whale-shaped rock.

From where I was, I could not tell if the shape of the rock resembled a whale until I stood on the top of another rock, known as the Mother Whale, and looked back at the first one, the Father Whale. The rock reminded me of the boxed-shape head of a giant sperm whale.

"Can you see the mouth?" asked my driver when I returned to his truck. I shook my head and said no. He told me that I had to be close to the edge of the cliff to spot it. To tell you the truth, I did not dare get close to the edge. For me, it was scary to see people walking freely near the edge since there are no safety measures in place. I saw only a small warning sign informing tourists not to go further than a discrete yellow line. Security guards were not around to blow a whistle as a warning. If something falls over the cliff, it will hit the ground in no time.

Tourists are allowed to visit only two rocks because there is no access to the Baby Whale. Most of the beautiful shots of Hin Sam Wan rocks are taken from the sky. I noticed that some tourists had brought drones for aerial shots. From their pictures, it looked like the three whale rocks were swimming out of the dense green seaweeds.

From Hin Sam Wan, I went to other attractions including the renowned Wat Phu Thok, Life Community Museum Bueng Kan, a weaving community in Ban Sa Ngo, and Nong Leng reservoir. My three-night stay in Bueng Kan seemed to be too short to cover all the attractions, including the famous Naga Cave in Phu Langka National Park. I'd better spare some places for my next visit and perhaps with a plan to cross to Paksan when the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship bridge is completed in the next couple of years.

Hin Sam Wan is open daily from 5.30am to 5pm. A round-trip ticket for the shuttle service is 500 baht per pickup. One truck can accommodate up to 10 passengers. You can also share the cost with other passengers. A campsite is available on the foothills not far from the car park. For more information, contact 088-563-8852.

Wat Phu Thok is located in Si Wilai district. It is open daily from 8am to 5pm.

Dara Nakhee Weaving Group is open daily. For more information, visit its Facebook Fanpage at bit.ly/34kttwW or call 095-664-7134 and 091-061-2024.

Life Community Museum Bueng Kan is open daily from 8am to 6pm. There is no entrance fee. For more details, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/LifeCommunityMuseumBuengkan or call 086-229-7626.