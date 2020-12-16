Michelin awards for restaurants, chefs in Thailand

Winning chefs and restaurants pose for photos at the Michelin Guild Thailand edition awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Michelin Guide Thailand edition announced its much anticipated selection of the country's best dining establishments on Wednesday - with six restaurants rewarded with two stars and 22 getting a one-star accolade.

The event, at Four Seasons Bangkok, also rewarded 106 restaurants with Bib Gourmand recognition and 165 eateries with Michelin Plate.

Two newly added awards -- the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award and the Michelin Guide Service Award, along with a new distinction: the Michelin Green Star -- were also acknowledged.

A total of 34 Michelin stars were awarded to 28 restaurants in the guide's latest edition, which covers Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phangnga.

This year, Chef’s Table, a French contemporary restaurant by chef Vincent Thierry, is the sole establishment promoted from one-star to two-star status.

Retaining their two-star distinction are Sühring German restaurant, Le Normandie French restaurant, Mezzaluna French-Japanese restaurant, R-Haan Thai restaurant and Sorn southern Thai cuisine restaurant.

The last two are among the very few Thai restaurants in the world to be get two-star recognition.

Of the one-star assembly, 19 are veteran and three are newcomers. Fresh to this year's list are Blue by Alain Ducasse, a French contemporary restaurant; Cadence by Dan Bark, an innovative restaurant; and Sushi Masato, a Japanese omakase restaurant, all from Bangkok.

Restaurants to retain their one-star rating include Bo.Lan, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, Ginza Sushi Ichi, J'aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, Khao (Ekkamai), Le Du, Methavalai Sorndaeng, Nahm, Paste, Pru, Saawaan, Saneh Jaan, Savelberg, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Suan Thip, and 80/20.

Bangkok's much-loved shophouse eatery Jay Fai retains its one-star accolade for the fourth year in a row and is still the only street food eatery on the recognition list.

Pru, the one-Michelin-starred restaurant in Phuket, is also awarded a Michelin Green Star – a distinction.

The award highlights the efforts of restaurants operating at the forefront of their field with sustainable gastronomy practices, as well as fulfilling a role in bringing forth their vision. Pru's philosophy includes minimising its carbon footprint, use of chemicals and food wastage, while preserving local agricultural biodiversity.

Sujira Pongmorn, chef de cuisine of Saawaan restaurant, took home the Young Chef Award. The award celebrates a budding culinary artist with exceptional talent and great potential.

The Michelin Guide Service Award went to Guillaume Barray, the general manager of Chef's Table. The award recognises a restaurant personality who has a genuine passion for service in making all customers feel special, to enjoy a wonderful dining experience.

The additional awards demonstrate the guide’s appreciation of the entire restaurant ecosystem. It also aims to help elevate the standards of Thailand’s culinary industry on all fronts and levels, and boost wholesome practice among restaurant professionals, while encouraging consumers to support local dining establishments.

Michelin Guide Thailand is a five-year project to boost tourism by raising the standards of Thai gastronomy and building up the image of the country as a world-class food destination.

The rating follows a very strict protocol using anonymous inspectors. Meals are paid for by the company and the inspectors are not allowed to speak to the media.

The stars are awarded to establishments and not chefs, and are re-evaluated every year.

One star means the food is very good; two stars means the restaurant is excellent and worth travelling to; three stars means the restaurant offers an exceptional gastronomic experience truly worth a special journey.

The Michelin Plate recognizes restaurants providing a good meal, capably prepared with fresh ingredients and good cooking. While the Bib Gourmand honours delightful little eateries for the very good value for money gastronomic experience they offer.