CK Power and Post support children

CK Power Plc has joined hands with Bangkok Post Group to promote environmental conservation via the “Chairs for a Good Cause Project”. Using modern upcycling methods, the campaign creatively repurposes unwanted and discarded products and turns them into useful, functional equipment for use in schools and educational institutions across Thailand.

Products co-made by both CK Power Plc and Bangkok Post employees as part of the project, include unique papier-mâché tables and chairs made from old newspapers and magazines collected by Bangkok Post Group.



At Watkudeeprasit School in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya province on March 31, the papier-mâché tables and chairs were received by Mrs Montha Ruktum, Director of Watkudeeprasit School. Attending the event were CK Power Plc’s representatives, led by Mr Woravudh Anuruxwongsri, Managing Director of Bangpa-in Cogeneration Co along with Ms Panchanida Jansongchai, Senior Vice President — Advertising Sales, Bangkok Post Plc.



Additional sports equipment, snacks and magazines, including the Thai edition of the international publication Science Illustrated, were also donated to encourage the well-being of the students and promote their fundamental knowledge.