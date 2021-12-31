Countdown to 2022

A world-class firework display by CentralWorld can be viewed at home via live broadcast and online. (Photo courtesy of CentralWorld)

At last, the much-anticipated countdown celebrations will return to two iconic venues in Bangkok -- CentralWorld and Iconsiam -- which will let everyone say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 in grand style tonight.

CentralWorld

"CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2022" promises a string of on-site and online activities under the theme "Forwarding Happiness" to bring back the fun atmosphere of the countdown experience for people around the world.

During the day, a "Happiness Parade" will be roaming around to bring laughs and smiles to everyone within the shopping mall. Also offering a good vibes is "Love Letter To Bangkok", a vertical art exhibition by Sundae Kids that can be viewed from the balcony of any floor from the 1st to the 5th.

At the outdoor activity square, visitors will have fun taking photos with what is hailed as the tallest Christmas tree in Southeast Asia, shop for trendy items at the Christmas carnival outdoor market, enjoy the "Troop Of Light" parade by mascots before getting relaxed with Christmas jazz music rendered by the Julian Cary Quartet at 6pm.

There will be many on-site activities leading to the countdown. (Photos courtesy of CentralWorld)

Due to concerns about the spread of Covid, however, visitors are required to show proof of vaccination (at least two doses) and a negative ATK result before entering the outdoor activity square from 4pm onwards. An ATK testing service is available in front of Central department store on Rama I Road, at 100 baht.

The shopping mall will close its doors at 11pm but exciting activities will continue as planned and instead will be broadcast live via One (Ch31) from 10.15pm onwards. No visitors are allowed into the site.

On the programme will be Ice Paris, Billkin, PP Krit, Nont Thanont, Ink Waruntorn and Three Man Down.

Then, prepare to countdown to the New Year and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display which will last for seven minutes. Popular artists will also join together for a live New Year greeting song performed by 80 members of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra.

This is also the first time ever that an inspirational "Message To The World" will be delivered through the panoramix screen, right across the facade of the seven-storey shopping mall. This will mark CentralWorld as the "Times Square Of Asia".

The events can also be viewed via the Facebook pages of CentralWorld and all Central branches as well as Viu Thailand, Bangkok Post, Post Today, Thairath online, Khaosod and Workpoint Entertainment.

This year will see 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks in a multimedia show featuring music performed Koh Mr Saxman. (Photo: Thotsaphorn Prapaithong)

Iconsiam

"Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022" will take place at the River Park starting at 8.30pm. The night will be packed with mini concerts by leading artists including Koh Mr Saxman, Last Idol Thailand stars, The Toys, Burin Boonvisut and Joey Boy.

Highlight will be a dazzling showcase of 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks made from Thai sticky rice. Created by Japan's pyrogenic expert Oguchi Yoshimasa, these environmentally-friendly pyrotechnic novelties will light up the sky over a 1.4km stretch of the majestic Chao Phraya River allowing viewers to see the fireworks within a 5km radius.

The spectacle will combine light and sound featuring the Icon Pop Orchestra as well as Koh Mr Saxman on the theme "Win The World For Thailand" to preserve unique Thainess. The multimedia show aims to bring back happiness and hope to the hearts of Thai people and the world. The night will conclude with a mini concert by Slot Machine.

Even though Iconsiam allows visitors who make advanced registrations and meet all requirements to enjoy all activities on-site, strict Covid-19 prevention measures will remain in place.

The celebratory night including the stunning fireworks display will also be broadcast live on Thairath TV (Ch32) from 11.10pm, plus online platforms via the Facebook pages of Iconsiam, Khaosod, Matichon Online, Prachachat and TrueID.