Bid on to get Thai cloth Unesco billing

'Pha khao ma', a traditional Thai chequered cloth, comes in various colours as they are sold at a fair in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The Culture Ministry is seeking for Unesco to list the unique cloth as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Pha khao ma, a traditional Thai chequered cloth, could be making its way onto Unesco's representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Ministry of Culture's Committee of Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage said Tuesday it is gathering information to seek cabinet approval for the move. It will soon file a proposal with Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, pha khao ma is being considered by the committee due to its popularity and versatility. The cloth is recognised for its checkerboard pattern, which differs by region. Its versatility has long influenced Thai society and traditions, permeating people's daily lives.

The committee also plans to propose that the kebaya, a Malay-originated upper garment traditionally worn by women, be added to the list as a multi-national nomination in March. Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore will also push this proposal, according to Mr Itthipol.

Phuket's Thai Peranakan Association, which agreed to the committee's request for information, said the kabaya is an essential component of Thai-Peranakan clothing. The committee said 14 cultural elements, including tales, festivals and crafts, are being included in its Cultural Heritage list this year.

The Songkran water festival and tom yam kung dish are due to be considered for inclusion in 2023 and 2025, respectively.