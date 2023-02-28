Naturally talented

Sarocha Kittisiripan, the executive editor of Butterfly Book For People With Disabilities. (Photos: Somchai Poomlard)

In 2015, 20 visually impaired people participated in the project "Training The Visually Impaired To Write Books", organised by the Book Studies Foundation, the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center and Butterfly Book. The project aimed to improve visually impaired people's writing skills and let them figure out their own writing styles. When the visually impaired author, Sarocha Kittisiripan, participated in the project, she discovered many talented visually impaired writers and that inspired her to establish Butterfly Book For People With Disabilities.

"During the project, visually impaired participants met with speakers eight to nine times, but it took several months to complete the workshop. A speaker and co-founder of Butterfly Book, Makut Onrudee, emphasised that visually impaired writers do not have to write in the same way as non-visually impaired writers. Visually impaired writers can write from their own viewpoints and experiences. The project allowed participants to write freely," said Sarocha.

"While participating in the project, I discovered that other visually impaired people can write poems, short stories and other new styles of writing. At the end of the project, Butterfly Book compiled the writings and printed them into books, but did not sell them. The books are now at the national library. I believe that many visually impaired people have the potential to become professional writers. Some of them have had their work published in magazines or written their own blogs."

Although many visually impaired people are talented in writing, opportunities for them to write are rare. Sarocha understood this well, so she came up with the idea of establishing a publishing company for people with disabilities and her idea was supported by the co-founder of Butterfly Book, Makut.

"Many visually impaired people created excellent content, but they do not continuously write because their works have never been published. This causes a lack of motivation. Since many disabled people know that I work at Butterfly Book, they asked me how to submit a manuscript to a publisher. Then, I realised that disabled people want to write, but they have no idea how to go about it," said Sarocha.

"I was glad and touched that Makut supported the idea of Butterfly Book For People With Disabilities. At least, there is one non-disabled person who believes that disabled people are capable of writing. He also believes it is important to have space for disabled people to tell their stories or communicate with society. Our society neglects the quality of life of disabled people in many aspects. Some families do not understand or listen to their disabled members, but Makut supports disabled people in conveying their messages and is ready to listen to them."

Sarocha drawing an illustration.

Sarocha was visually impaired from birth, but she studies with other non-disabled pupils at St Francis Xavier Convent School. When she was young, Sarocha became interested in books after her family members read them to her. Since her family members were interested in different kinds of books, they broadened her interests to several genres such as Chinese history, wuxia or martial hero books, novels, young adult books and comic books. Currently, Sarocha listens to audio books from applications TAB2Read and Read for the Blind.

Sarocha's talent in writing poems was evident since secondary school as she won several awards. She had fun playing with words and rhymes.

"It was like playing games. I did not feel stressed writing poems. After writing many poems, I wanted other people to read them. I wanted to study at the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University majoring in Thai and one requirement is to participate in a writing competition award," said Sarocha.

Sarocha achieved her goal. She eventually earned her bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Arts and her master's degree from the Faculty of Psychology. She also released three books -- Jonkwa Dek Pidta Ja Toe, Korkai Doentang Nitan Rabaisee and Henn. In 2016. her first book, Jonkwa Dek Pidta Ja Toe, won an honourable mention at the Book Award organised by the Office of the Basic Education Commission. A year later, Korkai Doentang Nitan Rabaisee also won an honourable mention at the Book Award.

Sarocha has released three books — Jonkwa Dek Pidta Ja Toe, Korkai Doentang Nitan Rabaisee and Henn.

Jonkwa Dek Pidta Ja Toe was written during her undergraduate years. Makut, who was her lecturer in a class, assigned students to write daily journals. After seeing Sarocha's journal, Makut told her it could be released as a book.

"I did not really believe my journal could turn into a book, but I kept writing every day. It was challenging to overcome my laziness. The journal allowed me to experiment with various writings styles. For this book, I also drew illustrations and it was difficult because it was the first time I did it. I was worried if other people would see the images that I intended to draw," she said.

"For Korkai Doentang Nitan Rabaisee, Makut suggested that I should write poems about the 44 letters in the Thai alphabet. For this book, I wrote so that the letters rhymed with one another. The last book is another journal accompanied by my illustrations. I wrote this journal after I graduated with my bachelor's. I started using a white cane, met many people and travelled to places via public transport," said Sarocha.

Sarocha's daily journal.

Life can be unexpected. When Sarocha won the awards for her books, she was surprised.

"I had mixed feelings. I did not really believe that my writings were good enough to win prizes. I wondered how it was possible. However, I was glad to receive the awards which helped give me more confidence in my writing. I do not have to imitate other people's styles. I just write in my own style," she said.

As an executive editor of Butterfly Book For People With Disabilities, Sarocha has a three-part plan -- improving skills of disabled people in terms of writing, drawing and writing books; searching for potential manuscripts; and making books accessible to disabled people as much as possible. Sarocha said instead of recording audio books after launching regular books, the publisher may release both at the same time.

Since Sarocha is responsible for publishing in Thailand which focuses on content related to people with disabilities, she admits that she is sometimes worried.

"I am worried because investments are involved and I have never handled something this big. It is challenging. After I announced my ideas about the publishing, a lot of people supported me. I also met many aspiring disabled authors. Hence, I am excited and eager to see what I will experience next."

When asked what kind of mindset she hopes non-disabled people will have towards people with disabilities, Sarocha said society should believe in their potential.

"You should not presume that disabled people cannot do this or that. Such assumptions can cause disabled people to miss out on opportunities to learn and experiment. Another negative mindset that should be changed is how most people, including family members, think disabled people should not study or go to school.

"This kind of comment is discouraging. People should realise that disabled people can do many things like others. People do not have to make merit for disabled people. Instead, they should understand, work and socialise with disabled people."