Your horoscope for Mar 24-30

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A meeting outside your office is on the cards. You may add many new contacts at a networking event. You use appropriate apps or technology to improve your work life. If you're on a managerial level, you finally understand the difference between micromanagement and delegation.

(₿) Money comes and goes as you can't seem to resist sales. Scammers may claim to work for the govt to try to steal your money. However, it's so obvious that you should record their call for fun.

(♥) Couples finally find time to sit down and address any lingering issues in their relationship. A dream you two share comes true sooner than expected.

(⚤) The first IRL date with someone you've been chatting with is on the cards. You can tell that you like them more than they like you. However, it's definitely not a rejection.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills and earn respect from colleagues is on the cards so don't get cold feet. You can manage priorities and expectations well. You may have to pass a job you're halfway through to an office junior in order to attend to something more important.

(₿) You manage to reduce your expense significantly. You finally realise the difference between wants and needs. Pay for all your needs before you enjoy a want or two that you can pay for with cash and you should be financially sound.

(♥) Couples know when to give each other's personal space and time. Don't ask for your partner's password to their phone unless you're willing to do the same. Quid pro quo.

(⚤) An old friend may become your new boy/girlfriend. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, you may not be able to get them back right now but at least you two are on friendly terms.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You don't have to work so hard to convince someone to buy your idea, service or product. You become more creative and productive next week. You finish several tasks before their deadlines. You're the first in line for the next promotion.

(₿) You may already exceed your income goal for this month. Those who promised to pay you keep their word. You may receive your share of the inheritance.

(♥) Soon-to-be-parents can expect a smooth delivery and big gifts from their own parents. Trying couples become expecting couples. Newlyweds may have a great honeymoon.

(⚤) If you've been seeing someone for a while, you two are crazy about each other and may decide to go public with your new relationship.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – July 22

(⏰) Now may be the best time to start looking for a new job or start your own business. Your current circumstances allow you to follow true passions. Freelancers get many offers next week but shouldn't bite off more than they can chew.

(₿) Help is on the way for those who're experiencing financial struggles or are embroiled in a conflict. Collectors, someone may try to sell you A-grade counterfeits. From March 28-29, you may lose a valuable item.

(♥) Couples become busier due to their demanding careers or more family responsibilities. However, they continue to be each other's source of support and wisdom.

(⚤) Your situationship may turn into a relationship. If you're healing from a past relationship, your friend may introduce you to someone who makes you believe in love again.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may have to resort to plan B because someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right. You deliver in terms of quantity and quality. Business owners may gain a new partner or sign a new deal.

(₿) Small but several freelance jobs are on the cards but don't bite off more than you can chew. If you're a rice-winner, your dependents may need more money than usual.

(♥) Love feels lukewarm. What you like about your partner become annoying. Think twice before you say something 'cause your relationship is rather fragile.

(⚤) If you're trying to win someone's heart, cut your losses. Their heart already belongs to someone else. Dating app users, beware of romance scammers.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A colleague may go back on their word or nonchalantly abandon a task. This may result in you having to put more hours into your work. If you have to travel for work, be extra careful with office-issued equipment or device. You may lose or drop it.

(₿) You should learn to resist impulsive buying. Knickknacks and trifles can add up in the long run. Beware of a cleverly disguised Ponzi scheme. Read the fine print.

(♥) Couples argue and fight more often. Spouses can't seem to agree on how to manage their shared wealth. Those in LDR may decide to call it quits.

(⚤) A complete stranger may come on to you rather bluntly. You may meet someone you had the hottest ONS with and may reunite with them for another ONS.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Whether you're facing a creative block or a difficult situation, you'll soon finally overcome it. Important documents arrive as promised and you may finish several tasks before their deadlines. You may have to learn about new trends and technology as part of your research.

(₿) Handsome commissions await those who work as real estate agents. Investors reap modest returns from their well-diversified portfolio. A deal that is too good to be true is just a scam.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time on their own. They trust and appreciate each other more. Unmarried couples may decide to get married or live together.

(⚤) If you're knowingly seeing someone already taken, karma will make you pay. You may even have to consider hiring a lawyer to deal with the mess. Well, you made your bed.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You communicate with colleagues and clients well and have no problem working with anyone. If you have a pitch or presentation coming up, you'll pull it off. A win-win situation may result from your persuasion skill.

(₿) You may gain a new source of income or start a new job with significant pay raise. You pay for the necessities before you indulge in a few finer things in life. Look at your finances. You could pay off debt sooner than you think.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. They put more time and effort into their sexy time. Your ex may try to reconnect with you because they realised you're the one that got away.

(⚤) The first date with someone you matched with online is on the cards. If you're seeing no one, your friend or relative may hook you up with someone on a blind date.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Tasks that seem so challenging may not be so once you start tackling them. Colleagues see you as an expert and may seek your help. A supervisor may ask if you want to lead a new project. Deep down you want a chance to show off so go for it and don't get cold feet.

(₿) You spend within budget and are very likely to reach your March savings goal. You manage to stay financially disciplined throughout the next week. You may win a research grant or a scholarship.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend time or even be in the same room much next week due to conflicting schedules. The further away from each other you two are, the more you two miss each other.

(⚤) The first IRL date with someone you've been chatting with online is on the cards. The sexual spark is there so you two may end up in the same bed on the first date.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You won't be able to maintain a work-life balance next week but the hefty paycheque justifies it. You're definitely someone with a unique skill that your firm relies on right now. However, no one is irreplaceable. You aren't defined only by your job title or success.

(₿) If someone promises to pay you, they keep their word. You spend within budget and are on track with your savings goal. A valuable you lost and forgot about will be found.

(♥) A healthy argument makes couples understand each other more on a deeper level. One of you may try to keep certain things to yourself so as not to upset the other but it will come out eventually.

(⚤) You may slide into your crush's DMs and they seem to be also interested in you. If you don't fancy anyone right now, someone older may slide into your DMs.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Whatever you try to sell, you can do it with less effort and time. Office biggies listen and trust you. You become more creative and productive next week and may even create a new benchmark to which other colleagues will be compared. Of course, haters gonna hate.

(₿) As you're reading this, you may already exceed your March income goal. Investors and speculators may reap a big win. You spend every satang with good reason.

(♥) Couples may visit a new attraction. It may be a bit overrated but you two will enjoy each other's company and have silly moments. Your friends may roll their eyes 'cause you dump too many couple selfies on your social.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you shall emerge victorious in this love race. If you're seeing no one, your friend may introduce you to someone they think you'll like and they're right.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your coworker may abruptly quit. You may have to work longer hours and get dragged into office drama. Sometimes you have to say no and speak up for yourself. You may realise you're wittier than you think, especially when someone's not nice to you.

(₿) You maintain several income sources and they take nearly most of your waking hours. You derive pride and security from doing well financially, given the recent bank collapses in the US.

(♥) Minor miscommunication or misunderstanding is on the cards but it's nothing serious. Don't be too experimental in the boudoir as you may hurt yourself especially if you're of a certain age.

(⚤) You may experience love at first sight/swipe if you're inexperienced in love and dating. You may suddenly see a close friend as a potential boyfriend/girlfriend.