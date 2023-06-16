New openings

Our monthly pick of new restaurants worth checking out.

Lava Asian Fire Grill

The newly-relaunched Lava Asian Fire Grill in Thong Lor Soi 10 answers to Bangkok’s astronomic craze for flame-broiled fare with an innovative and premium meat-centric menu under the dexterous direction of award-winning French chef Jeriko Van der Wolf.

Van der Wolf’s career profile includes France’s Michelin-star restaurants L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Regis, and Jacques Marcon and Vincent Arnould at le Vieux Logis. He arrived in Bangkok in 2015 and led the kitchen of Cocotte restaurant and Pesca Mar & Terra Bistro.

Lava’s open kitchen features the “kokoyaki” technique, using flamed dry coconut husk to add a smoky flavour and extra charred crust to grilled meat. A large selection of the finest Wagyu and Black Angus beef cuts is prepared into gourmet delicacies with East-meets-West touches.

Among the must-try dishes are omakase beef board; signature steak served aflame; Wagyu katsu sando; beef tartar and bone marrow; truffle risotto and ox tongue; and uni carbonara.

The food is served in Lava’s vivid dining room dominated by red and black hues. Other than a communal wine table, there is a variety of seating options including sofas, lounge tables and private zones.

Lava’s refined red meat feast is complemented by a specially-curated wine collection and arrays of signature cocktails with Asian influences.

The restaurant opens daily, from noon to 2.30pm and 6pm until late. Valet parking only.

Siam Tea Room

Following the favourable success of its flagship Sukhumvit eatery, Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront was launched last month to celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Thailand in a vibrant waterside setting.

As the name suggests, the all-day-dining restaurant, managed by Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, offers a selection of classic Thai dishes alongside tea room quintessentials including fine tea and freshly-baked European pastries.

The 60-item a la carte menu includes internationally popular Thai dishes such as prawn cake, pork satay, phad Thai noodles and tom yum goong as well as regional and historic recipes including southern yellow curry with crabmeat and betel leaves, khao soi noodle curry, creamy lhon relish and spicy orange salad with fried gourami fish and sweet pork. Complementing the savoury menu is a decent choice of desserts. Highlights are mango sticky rice, pandan custard French toast and sweet banana spring rolls with Thai tea ice cream.

The tea room is located at the southeast end of the 30 rai Asiatique compound and away from the retail buzz. It occupies a two-storey wooden mansion right next to the majestic Chao Phraya River, making it an ideal spot for peaceful dining.

Seating is provided both indoors and at the alfresco terrace. There is also a banqueting facility and private dining room available.

The restaurant opens daily 10am to midnight. It is easily accessible by road and river. There are shuttle boat services from the pier next to Saphan Taksin BTS Skytrain station.

SoCal

With a career profile that includes a senior chef de partie position at Singapore’s award-winning Tippling Club and chef de cuisine at Park Hyatt Bangkok, Singaporean-born chef Dominic Hong is now introducing an innovative taste of Californian cuisine and mixology through SoCal, a new restaurant opened two weeks ago at InterContinental Bangkok.

SoCal, short for Southern California, showcases the diversity and culinary trends of the Golden State. The kitchen prioritises freshness and high quality. Produce including sustainable seafood from the Pacific, free-range local poultry, hormone-free meat and organic vegetables as well as world-class wine selection from California contribute to the vibrant flavours of SoCal’s dishes.

Signature dishes are lobster tostada with fresh plum, Serrano chilli and yuzu dressing; grilled octopus with coriander and lime gremolata and potato bravas; pork belly tacos with roasted pineapple salsa; Cioppino seafood stew with tiger prawns, little neck clams, black mussels and halibut; and slow-cooked lamb neck with Barbacoa glaze and citrus vinaigrette.

Located in the middle of Bangkok’s trendy and bustling Ratchaprasong district, the 101-seat restaurant takes over a sunny street-side space that allows a dynamic view of the CBD. Indoor and open-air seatings are available.

SoCal opens daily 11.30am–11pm. Reservations are recommended.

Opera Italian Restaurant

A reimagination of the much-loved, four-decade-old L’Opera trattoria, Opera Italian restaurant, which opened a few weeks ago at the same premises on Sukhumvit 39, combines time-honoured culinary know-how with modern-day creativity.

The kitchen is helmed by 31-year-old executive chef Kevin Montorfano. Born in the Italian part of Switzerland, Montorfano is a globetrotter by career and has worked at prestigious dining establishments in Qatar, Dubai, the UK, Costa Rica and Switzerland. His time at London’s two Michelin-star restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal has enriched his culinary expertise.

The contemporary menu of Opera features dishes from Italy’s various regions prepared to classic recipes with worldly touches.

Guests can expect to find dishes such as fritto misto seafood; meatball in

spicy arrabbiata sauce; homemade tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce and 30-months Parmigiano reggiano; linguine pasta with Italian clams, red mullet bottarga roe and white wine; and slow-cooked A5 Wagyu beef cheeks with saffron risotto, gremolata and red wine sauce.

The restaurant’s interior design is a work of art, with wood-panelled walls adorned with beautiful retro-glamorous photography that creates an atmosphere reminiscent of an art gallery. At the heart of the restaurant is a gleaming central bar, which adds to the sophisticated atmosphere. From the plush velvet banquettes to the intricate light fixtures, every detail has been curated to create a stylish and comfortable atmosphere.

The restaurant opens daily for lunch and dinner, from noon to 2.30pm and 6pm to midnight.