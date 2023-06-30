Your horoscope for June 30 - July 6

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You manage to stay highly motivated and proactive next week. You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with. Important documents or tools will arrive in a timely manner. You have no problems meeting deadlines.

(₿) You may exceed your income goal. Investors reap higher-than-expected returns. Unexpected gain from your property is on the cards. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much downtime with each other. Both of them have more responsibilities regarding their respective families. They try to make the most of their limited time with one another.

(⚤) You stay single by choice as you enjoy single life to the fullest. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may meet them in the flesh by chance next week.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You may have to visit several places for work so don't bring along a lot of valuables. Those whom you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right. You have no problems meeting deadlines for solo or group tasks.

(₿) A freelance job or two is on the cards. The more people you know the more opportunities you receive. Don't splurge too much on payday.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They try to see things from their partner's perspective. They don't ask to see their partner's phone.

(⚤) A bestie or close relative plays Cupid and hooks you up with someone eligible. You may meet someone you're chatting with online for the first time and you two are very sexually attracted to one another.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You know how to explain complicated stuff with simple language. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. A Eureka moment is on the cards. Whatever you try to sell, you can do so in a personal record time.

(₿) A friend helps you secure a short-term income source. Your loan or mortgage application is likely to be approved. You spend within budget and are on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other much better. They know when an argument may turn into a fight and stop themselves. They may try to spice things up in the bedroom.

(⚤) Someone may ask for your numbers a few minutes after the introduction. You're likely to meet them through work or at a social function.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) If you're trying to get out of a difficult situation, you're like to succeed. A project that you're supposed to start working on may get delayed. You spend most of next week attending to urgent tasks.

(₿) You rake in a lot of income from several sources. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. If you're experiencing a financial struggle, it'll soon be remedied.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other well. They act the same towards each other in private and in public. Soon-to-be-parents can expect a lot of gifts from happy grandparents.

(⚤) You become so infatuated with someone you're getting to know and vice versa. You two may agree to go Facebook official and post sweet couple selfies to announce your relationship.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You shine bright in the office next week. You can solve problems quickly and deliver what you promised. A tough challenge can be your opportunity to show off your skill. You may experience imposter syndrome. The good news is that everyone does at some point.

(₿) Read the fine print in documents carefully before putting your name on them. Your dependent may need more money from you than usual. You may drop something in the water.

(♥) Married couples may argue over petty stuff more often. For interracial couples, an unexpected legal problem is on the cards. Unmarried couples may find a dark secret about their partner.

(⚤) If you're chatting with several people, your first choice may find out about it and start to keep their distance. If you're jaded about dating, you start to believe in love again.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A broken promise or a technical error leads to longer hours for you. You may experience failure with something you try to achieve for the first time. However, you'll learn something from it and move on soon. Don't sit at your desk all day. Stretch and move to avoid office syndrome.

(₿) Although you make a lot of money, lifestyle inflation eats up most of it. Stay thrifty as you may never know when you have to pay for something that's necessary but you don't see coming.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding rattle your relationship a little. An unexpected life event may cause couples to discuss the possibility of having LDR.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type. Don't approach them too eagerly or you may ruin your chance of getting to know them. Don't get handsy too.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may have to revise your assignment several times. Your hours may be longer than usual. If you're a leader, you may have to act as a peacemaker between two quarrelling juniors. A campaign may not be as successful or viral as you hoped it would.

(₿) Someone may offer to pay for your car or home repair. Someone who owes you money may disappear from you online and IRL. You have no luck when it comes to any type of gambling.

(♥) You feel like your partner doesn't understand as much as you understand them. An acquaintance may flirt with you to see if you're interested, even though they know that you've been taken.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, you're likely to get a firm no from your ex. It'll sting a little but you'll survive.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your duties and assignments aren't the most challenging part of your job. Deception, betrayal and toxic people sap all your energy. At least you'll know now whom you should stay away from. You may receive an offer to work abroad. Spread your wings, baby!

(₿) Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone. Read any contracts thoroughly before signing your name on them. Freelancers, someone may refuse to pay you and disappear.

(♥) Couples disagree more often. Couples who are also business partners should not bring up work while spending downtime together. If you're two-timing, you may leave your old love or your gig.

(⚤) You're laser-focused on work and money-making while love takes a back seat. If you're chatting with someone, their lover may slide into your DMs to tell you to back the eff off.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A miscommunication you have with a client or colleague may result in longer hours as you'll have to rectify it. You manage your energy and emotions well. If you're a keeper of confidential data, make sure to keep your mouth shut in front of nosy colleagues.

(₿) Investors, don't let Fomo rush your decision-making as it may be a wrong move. You may buy something on a whim only to regret it the next morning.

(♥) Your love is getting lukewarm and you two quarrel over petty stuff. You may meet someone new but already taken and you sense a romantic spark with them. However, you won't act on your feelings, for now.

(⚤) You may sleep with someone on the first date but it won't progress any further than that. If you want to turn your friend into your beau/belle, s/he wants to stay strictly platonic with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You become more intuitive, creative and proactive next week. You impress everyone at the office and they respect you more for it. Your ability to convince people improves. Business owners, a collaboration project is on the cards.

(₿) You make money hand over fist while lifestyle inflation doesn't creep up on you yet. You know your wants from your needs and cut a thing or two off your expense list.

(♥) First-time parents can expect a smooth delivery of their baby. Their parents may give them big gifts to welcome their firstborn too. Unmarried couples may seek approval from their parents for their plan to wed.

(⚤) Someone who said no when you first asked them out may change their mind if you ask them again. If you're seeing no one and fancying none, you may experience love at first sight/swipe.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you may discover a solution unexpectedly. You get along well with your colleagues and may get to hang out outside work more. One of them is really helpful and helps you finish a task before its deadline.

(₿) You may secure a side hustle, thanks to your business connection or network of friends and acquaintances. A big gain awaits investors and speculators. You may be ahead of your savings goal.

(♥) Any lingering issues in your relationship will be resolved. Estranged couples become lovey-dovey again. Trying couples become expecting couples.

(⚤) You may decide to actively seek love through different channels and meet a younger admirer with whom you have a good rapport.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You manage to stay highly motivated and proactive next week. Your request to get more manpower or budget is likely to be granted. Those who have never been a leader before will be given a chance to do so. Don't get cold feet.

(₿) You may impress a customer with a big wallet. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. A small windfall may fall into your lap.

(♥) Couples whose honeymoon or wedding plans coming up have nothing to worry about. They get to share romantic and peaceful moments together. New and sweet memories will be made.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, you're likely to succeed. You may have a passionate kiss with them to seal the deal.