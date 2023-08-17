When Covid-19 pandemic broke out, it affected many industries and led to the loss of jobs for numerous people, including those in the creative industries, who were forced to return to their hometowns. To support the young generations of the south and provide platforms for them to showcase their creations, Creative Economy Agency (CEA) collaborated with Songkhla Province, Tourism Authority of Thailand, local designers and creators to hold the first “Pakk Taii Design Week 2023 (PTDW2023)”.

Under the theme "The Next Spring", the festival takes place in Songkhla (Songkhla Old Town, Laem Son Pier in the Hua Khao community, and Hat Yai district), Trang (Tabtieng neighborhood) and Pattani (Arom-Dee district) until Aug 20. “The Next Spring” gathered creators from 14 southern provinces to showcase their potential through a lineup of over 60 diverse programs including entertainment, performing arts, music, installation arts, light displays, talks, workshops, and events such as film screenings, creative markets, and experimental showcases.

The first edition of Pakk Taii Design Week under the theme, The Next Spring

“Unlike 'design week events' that took places in other cities, “Pakk Taii Design Week 2023” which features its main events in Songkhla, emphasises live performances more prominently than other cities did. The local community expressed their desire to have evening activities which could bring about a large gathering of participants and help to stimulate the economy. CEA expected PTDW2023 to attract around 30,000 visitors, which would result in increased spending within the cities. The number of anticipated visitors will hopefully generate an estimated income between 60 to 80 million baht during the nine days of the festival,” said Sirion Hrimpranee, acting director of CEA’s Songkhla Office.

Sirion Hrimpranee, acting director of CEA’s Songkhla Office

Most young designers are delighted to participate in the festival. Nimintra Mintrasak, one of the designers who created the exhibition “Peranakan - Reborn Bornhere” revealed that she felt a sense of empowerment when designers collaborate in a festival like this.

Kan Trichan, the founder and designer of Southson, commented that he wishes to see more events like PTDW2023.

“Having potential alone is insufficient. Designers need platforms and opportunities to showcase their work. Festivals like these provide a pathway for designers and creators who wish to return to their hometowns, allowing them to explore possibilities for local work. I hope that more events like this will be organised or that there will be increased funding to support local designers,” said Kan.

Here are some highlights of the programme.

Chinese Spring – Bloom by Paisit Wangrungseesathit

This 39-minute documentary, which screens at AIY Space, presents interviews with Thai people of Chinese descent across different generations. Viewers will learn different viewpoints of the elderly Chinese who migrated to Thailand, the second generation of these Chinese immigrants who mostly continue their parents’ business and the third generation who have more options to choose their own path of interest and career.

Heaven, Earth, Land and Home the Journey in Between by Nakrob Moonmanas

This exhibition focuses on the past journeys and roots of the Chinese community in Songkhla city. The artist was inspired by the traces of memories from old photographs kept by the local people. The first zone displays an installation art piece in the form of sailboats with the Chinese character meaning ‘home’ adorning their sails. In the second zone, a video showcases local people working together to decorate Chinese lanterns with old photos. These moments are impressive as they portray people sharing their memories and past experiences together. The final zone features a collection of Chinese lanterns adorned with memorable and meaningful photos that people carefully selected and sent to the artist.

Chinese lanterns adorned with old photos

House in Singora Gateway by Songkhla Pier and Melayu Living

'Baan Nai Kamphaeng' (enclosed wall house) is the heritage site in Laem Son community. It used to serve as a residence of a wealthy Chinese baron. The site consists of the original over 200 year brick walls, creating a unique experience where visitors will feel like they have traveled back in time after crossing the gate.

House in Singora Gateway by Songkhla Pier and Melayu Living

Peranakan - Reborn Bornhere by Southson, One.DD, Verywhere and Nimintra Mintrasak

Peranakan is a fusion of Chinese and Malay/Indonesian heritage found in the Malay peninsula. The designers drew inspiration from old beliefs and symbols in the Peranakan culture and incorporated them into the design of their cutting-edge furniture sets and fashion outfits.

Peranakan - Reborn Bornhere

Revisiting Kimyong by Hatyai Connext

Kimyong is a renowned market in Hatyai. However, due to economic decline, the market no longer attracts as many visitors as it once did. Anawit Jitmana, a representative from Hatyai Connext, pointed out that the market lacked proper signage and directories. This posed difficulties for visitors who were not familiar with the layout, making it challenging for them to locate the products they desired. In response, Hatyai Connext took the initiative to create market directories on each floor to improve this issue.

Main stairs leading to the second floor of the market appear dirty, and there are no waiting areas provided for visitors. Hatyai Connext has taken the initiative to clean these main stairs and spray painted them with 'The Next Spring' logo to enhance their visual appeal. Interactive art installations have been placed along the walkways between shops to infuse vibrancy into the second-floor environment.

Kimyong market was once the location of a branch of Chalermthai Cinema. Currently, the cinema is no longer in operation. During the festival, visitors can access a projection room within the empty cinema to view captivating mapping displays from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Revisiting Kimyong

Singorama Film Festival

Located at Songkhla Art Gallery 2, Singorama Film Festival screens both old and new movies. Highlight programmes include films created by filmmakers from the deep south, as well as, the first-time big screen presentation of the popular coming of age TV series, I Told Sunset About You (season 1) and I Promised You the Moon (season 2). The closing movie of the Singorama Film Festival which will be shown the last day of the festival will be a production complied from memorable moment videos contributed by people from the southern region.

Singorama Film Festival

The Trang Creative Week by The Trang

Located in an abandoned building formerly known as Trangchata Hospital, this event exhibits products and creations designed by local designers and artists. The items on display are crafted from local materials such as pa toe na muen sri fabric, rubber, tie dye fabric and beads. Plan Toys, a company which markets its toy products internationally, presents rubber toys at the event. In addition to handcrafted products, the exhibition includes paintings and sculptures created by Trang artists.

The Trang Creative Week by The Trang

Zogzag - Valuing the Discarded by Chana Community

At this exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Chana community beyond what they may have read in news reports, which highlighted the community's protests against an industrial estate due to its environmental impacts. In collaboration with Lorem Ipsum, a cozy café in Hatyai, the event 'Zogzag - Valuing the Discarded' is being held at the café.

The exhibition focuses on waste caught in fishing nets, such as shells, wood scraps, and plastic. It highlights the Chana people's inventive utilization of discarded shells, including attempts to create concrete and cement by mixing shells with other materials. A documentary within the exhibition presents the process of making herbal traditional medicine from plants such as la hong and thien. The medicine helps to heal hands from injuries sustained while removing waste from fishing nets, and they also give nails a red color. This red nail colour is used in wedding ceremony.

A mobile was made from waste on fishing nets.

For more information, visit pakktaiidesignweek.com.