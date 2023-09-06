Dawn to dusk weekends away beckon travellers this month

This weekend, travellers and local residents in the northeastern town of Buri Ram can assemble at Phanom Rung Historical Park to view dawn through the 15 doors of a historic Khmer-style stone castle during the Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon.

Photo: Surachai Piraksa

The phenomenon takes place four times a year. The two sunrise events happen between April 3-5 and Sept 8-10 and the two sunset events occur between March 5-6 and Oct 5-7. Perched atop an extinct volcano, Prasat Hin Phanom Rung was constructed between the 10th and 13th centuries as a devotion to the god Shiva and replicates his throne hall on Mount Kailash, which serves as the centre of the Hindu universe.

According to Khmer inscriptions, this ancient structure was the work of Narentharathitta, a member of the Mahithon Pura dynasty who was connected to the cousin of King Suryavarman II who built Angkor Wat. The Fine Arts Department began the reconstruction project in 1971 before adding it to the list of national historic monuments in 1976.

For those travelling farther to Singapore, the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 15–17 before making pit stops in Japan and Qatar after that. Petrolheads will have the opportunity to meet and greet F1 drivers including Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton and George Russel from Mercedes. The Marina Bay Street Circuit will also host two sideline races -- the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and TSS The Super Series.

Photos courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board

In order to amp up the thrilling ambience, Circuit Park offers over 80 hours of entertainment, with 139 musicians over 13 concerts and DJ stages, as well as a wide range of events to complement the race action.

Big name stars rocking Lion City this year are Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Groove Armada, Kings of Leon, Culture Club and Madness. The line-up also includes Jackson Wang, Niki, Rich Brian and Warren Hue.