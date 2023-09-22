Modern take on a classic

Following last year's relaunch of Tissot PRX, new versions have been released throughout 2023.

Radiant gold and ice blue versions of Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80.

Echoing the 1978 original, the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 is now dressed in enchanting ice blue and radiant gold.

Both boasting a light-catching waffle dial, the ice blue version is inspired by a frozen Alpine morning while the gold variant pays tribute to the vibrant 70s disco era.

Indices along with hour and minute baton hands are coated with Super-LumiNova, ensuring visibility in even the dimmest lighting conditions.

The 35mm steel or gold-PVD case further shines with polished and satin finishes.

Tissot has been based in Le Locle since 1853. From the 1930s, the Swiss brand produced various water-resistant watches.

Standing for "Particularly Robust" or "Precision and Resistance", the PR terminology was first used for the special Seastar PR 516 released in 1965. The robustness was guaranteed by a "floating" movement and flexible joints of synthetic materials acting as shock absorbers.

The enhanced PRX is waterproof up to 100m thanks to armoured glass recessed to a thick case.

Complementing the audacious aesthetic, the performance of the new PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 models is assured by the mechanical self-winding movement featuring an anti-magnetic Nivachron hairspring.